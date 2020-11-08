Latest News
Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul
Targeted attacks including the use of magnetic IEDs, armed assassinations and roadside explosions in Kabul have raised serious concerns and questions as the number of incidents continue unabated.
In most cases no group or individual claims responsibility but military experts says that these attacks – all targeted – are the work of the Taliban.
They also say this is part of the group’s “intelligence” tactics that coincide with the now stalled peace talks in Doha, which they say are providing Taliban negotiators with leverage in the negotiations.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, four targeted attacks have been carried out in different parts of Kabul – in addition to the magnetic IED that killed three Central Bank employees on Saturday.
Among those killed were Yama Siawash, a former TV news anchor and Amin Rezaei. Saleh said this incident was a targeted attack.
Razaei was a driver for the Central Bank and earned 13,000 Afghanis a month. He leaves behind two children.
In another attack, on Sunday morning, a ministry of defense officer was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul.
Police have confirmed the incident, and said this incident is being investigated. However, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Military experts said targeted attacks are part of the Taliban’s intelligence war, which has recently escalated due to the government’s slowdown in operations against the Taliban.
But the Interior Ministry says the targeted killings and planned attacks, which mostly kill civilians, are the work of Haqqani Network and the Taliban.
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on election win
Afghanistan’s leaders, along with presidents and prime ministers from around the world congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their US Election 2020 win.
President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Biden and said Afghanistan looks forward to a continued and deeper strategic partnership with the US including on matters on counter-terrorism efforts and on bringing peace to Afghanistan.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also congratulated Biden and Harris and congratulated the American people for their historic election turnout.
Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President also sent his congratulations and welcomed the “historical choice of the great American people.”
According to Danish he hopes the new US administration will assist Afghans in protecting the achievements made over the past 19 years.
In addition to Afghanistan’s leaders, others also sent messages of congratulations including Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister (PM); Narendra Modi, India Prime Minister; Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister; Boris Johnson, UK’s Prime Minister; French President Emmanuel Macron and many others.
Biden crossed the winning line with 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.
Trump however refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting, VOA reported.
However, all indications point towards Trump not giving up easily with media reports stating there could potentially be a turbulent transfer of power.
Overnight Trump said his campaign would take legal action and in a tweet that was all in caps stated: “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.”
Twitter however immediately flagged it as misleading.
Six deaths and 126 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 with six deaths in the past 24 hours.
The deaths were reported in Kabul and Balkh provinces.
According to the ministry in the same period 356 samples tested.
The new cases were reported in Kabul, Balkh, Ghazni, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Takhar, Kunduz, Parwan, Logar, Panjshir, Ghazni and Wardak provinces.
The Health ministry also reported 12 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry data number of total cases is now 42,159, the number of total reported deaths is 1,562, and the total number of recoveries is 34,458.
Pakistan’s students condemn attack on Kabul University
Pakistani students on Saturday organized a peaceful demonstration and candle-lit vigil near the National Press Club of Islamabad (NPC) to express solidarity with Afghans and protest against attacks on educational facilities including Monday’s siege at Kabul University.
Students from different universities including Quaid-e-Azam University, National University Of Modern Languages (NUML), International Islamic University, and Muslim-Youth University took part and condemned these incidents.
Dozens of students participated and members of different civil society organizations also joined in as did Afghan students studying in Pakistan.
The Afghan students thanked their Pakistani peers for their support.
This comes after Iran also came out in support of Afghanistan on Friday and projected the colors of the Afghan flag onto Tehran’s landmark Azadi tower.
In the past week, countries and world-leaders have voiced their concern over the high levels of violence in Afghanistan and condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on education facilities.
Officials have put the death toll after Monday’s attack at 22 but some sources said as many as 30 civilians, mostly students were killed.
