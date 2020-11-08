Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2020)

Targeted attacks including the use of magnetic IEDs, armed assassinations and roadside explosions in Kabul have raised serious concerns and questions as the number of incidents continue unabated.

In most cases no group or individual claims responsibility but military experts says that these attacks – all targeted – are the work of the Taliban.

They also say this is part of the group’s “intelligence” tactics that coincide with the now stalled peace talks in Doha, which they say are providing Taliban negotiators with leverage in the negotiations.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, four targeted attacks have been carried out in different parts of Kabul – in addition to the magnetic IED that killed three Central Bank employees on Saturday.

Among those killed were Yama Siawash, a former TV news anchor and Amin Rezaei. Saleh said this incident was a targeted attack.

Razaei was a driver for the Central Bank and earned 13,000 Afghanis a month. He leaves behind two children.

In another attack, on Sunday morning, a ministry of defense officer was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul.

Police have confirmed the incident, and said this incident is being investigated. However, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Military experts said targeted attacks are part of the Taliban’s intelligence war, which has recently escalated due to the government’s slowdown in operations against the Taliban.

But the Interior Ministry says the targeted killings and planned attacks, which mostly kill civilians, are the work of Haqqani Network and the Taliban.