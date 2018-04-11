Concern Rises as Pakistan Continues to Fire Rockets into Afghanistan’s Kunar

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2018 5:23 pm)

Pakistani military forces fired around 250 rockets into eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan over the last 24 hours, the provincial governor told Ariana News on Wednesday.

The rockets hit Dangam and Sarkano districts of the province, Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai said.

According to the provincial governor, the rockets hit several residential houses in the province and displaced dozens of local families.

In reaction to Pakistani troops’ cross-border shelling, a number of parliament members said that the government should seriously response to Pakistan’s such violent acts and file a complaint with United Nations in this regard.

“Pakistan continues to violate and shell rockets into Afghanistan. The security forces should take similar actions,” said MP Mohammad Nawab Mangal.

“The government should file a complaint with United Nations. Pakistan officials should know they are coming to Afghanistan and their repetitive dialogue and meeting meant to ridicule the Afghan government and people,” said MP Zakaria Zakaria.

The Defense Ministry, however, said that it has not been silent in this regard, and responded similarly.

“We will act seriously and use every possible option if such violation [by Pakistani military] continues,” the Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish told reporters today during a news conference.

The shelling comes days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Afghan government officials including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul and raised also the issue of cross-border shelling.