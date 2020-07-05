Complete release of Afghan forces prisoners essential: Presidential Palace

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2020)

The Afghan government says that it is committed to an early start to intra-Afghan talks, amid to put an end to the conflicts and bring peace and stability in Afghanistan

Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Presidential Palace, however, noted that a full release of Afghan forces prisoners by the Taliban remains as the most important principle of the prisoner swap process for the government.

The government said that hundreds of remaining Taliban prisoners would be released after the Taliban releases all security and defense forces that are under their captivity and reduced violence so that the inter-Afghan talks shall be started.

دولت جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان، به آغاز هرچه زودتر گفت‌وگوهای صلح برای تامین صلح و ثبات و قطع جنگ در کشور متعهد است، اما رهایی کامل اسیران نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی افغانستان از نزد طالبان؛ به عنوان عمده ترین اصل پروسه‌ی تبادله‌‌ی زندانیان، برای دولت و ملت افغانستان مهم‌ است. — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) July 5, 2020

“The Doha agreement had problems from the beginning,” said Gol Ahmad Nourzad, a member of the House of Representatives.

But the main dispute is over the release of about 100 dangerous Taliban prisoners accused of being involved in deadly attacks by the government. But a spokesman for the Taliban’s political bureau in Qatar to Ariana News accused the government of filing cases and putting obstacles to the release of their prisoners.

“The Afghan government needs to know that the United States has agreed with the Taliban that their prisoners will be released. I don’t know why the government is insisting,” said Ishaq Gilani, a political analyst.

For days, the Taliban and government technical committees have been working to release the prisoners.

About 4,000 Taliban prisoners have been released so far, according to Afghan government statistics. On the other hand, the Taliban have said they have released more than 700 government-affiliated prisoners.

“If the prisoners are released, the time for talks will be set soon,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.

Intra-Afghan talks are expected to take place in Doha this month. But before that, 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government prisoners must be released by both sides.