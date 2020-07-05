Latest News
Complete release of Afghan forces prisoners essential: Presidential Palace
The Afghan government says that it is committed to an early start to intra-Afghan talks, amid to put an end to the conflicts and bring peace and stability in Afghanistan
Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Presidential Palace, however, noted that a full release of Afghan forces prisoners by the Taliban remains as the most important principle of the prisoner swap process for the government.
The government said that hundreds of remaining Taliban prisoners would be released after the Taliban releases all security and defense forces that are under their captivity and reduced violence so that the inter-Afghan talks shall be started.
دولت جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان، به آغاز هرچه زودتر گفتوگوهای صلح برای تامین صلح و ثبات و قطع جنگ در کشور متعهد است، اما رهایی کامل اسیران نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی افغانستان از نزد طالبان؛ به عنوان عمده ترین اصل پروسهی تبادلهی زندانیان، برای دولت و ملت افغانستان مهم است.
— Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) July 5, 2020
“The Doha agreement had problems from the beginning,” said Gol Ahmad Nourzad, a member of the House of Representatives.
But the main dispute is over the release of about 100 dangerous Taliban prisoners accused of being involved in deadly attacks by the government. But a spokesman for the Taliban’s political bureau in Qatar to Ariana News accused the government of filing cases and putting obstacles to the release of their prisoners.
“The Afghan government needs to know that the United States has agreed with the Taliban that their prisoners will be released. I don’t know why the government is insisting,” said Ishaq Gilani, a political analyst.
For days, the Taliban and government technical committees have been working to release the prisoners.
About 4,000 Taliban prisoners have been released so far, according to Afghan government statistics. On the other hand, the Taliban have said they have released more than 700 government-affiliated prisoners.
“If the prisoners are released, the time for talks will be set soon,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Intra-Afghan talks are expected to take place in Doha this month. But before that, 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government prisoners must be released by both sides.
Latest News
Some members of US intelligence involved in drug trafficking in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy
Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan claimed that some members of the US intelligence are involved in drug trafficking from Afghanistan.
“Those wonderful US intelligence officers, who accuse us of different things, are involved in drug trafficking. Their planes from Kandahar, from Bagram [the US airfield in Parwan], are flying wherever they want to – to Germany, to Romania – without any inspections,” Kabulov has told the TASS news agency. “Every citizen of Kabul will tell you that, everyone is ready to talk about that.”
It comes as the New York Times citing US intelligence reported that Russia offers bounties to the Taliban militants for attacks on American and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
Both the Taliban and Russia denied the report and label it false.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Russia supplied arms only to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is a well-known fact. If our US colleagues want to have a conversation in this context, it would be appropriate to recall the information circulating in Afghanistan regarding the US special services’ support for ISIS with the use of helicopters, which we covered extensively at our briefings one to two years ago, and shielding them from Taliban attacks.”
On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.
Latest News
Nine Taliban insurgents killed in Kandahar, Ghazni clashes
At least nine Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police told Ariana News that the militants attacked Afghan security forces in the Maruf district of southern Kandahar province.
The incident took place in Nadir Khan area of the province on Saturday night.
At least five Taliban militants were killed and eight more wounded in the clash, Barikzai said.
According to him, the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack, saying the Afghan forces escaped unharmed.
Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents stormed Afghan security forces in the Deh Yak district of central Ghazni province on Saturday night.
At least four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the counterattack, the Afghan military said.
The Taliban yet to comment about the incidents.
Latest News
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan
A US soldier died in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan on Friday, Pentagon confirmed.
The US Department of Defense said Saturday that the soldier died in Farah as the result of a vehicle rollover accident.
Pentagon identified the soldier as Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas.
The Department said that the incident was under investigation.
“Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York,” said Pentagon.
In February, two U.S. service members were killed and six others wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province, Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan confirmed.
