Commandos rescue 41 during raid on Taliban prison in Herat
At least 41 prisoners were released from a Taliban prison during an operation by Commandos in Herat province on Monday night, officials confirmed.
According to a statement issued by the Commandos Media Office on Tuesday, the operation was carried out on Monday night in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghun district of Herat province.
As a result, 41 prisoners, including 19 soldiers, were rescued from the prison.
During the clashes, seven Taliban guards were killed and some ammunition and weapons were seized by security forces. Six of their motorcycles were destroyed, the statement said.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
On Monday, the Ministry of Defense announced that eight soldiers had been released from a Taliban prison in Baghlan province as a result of a Commando operation.
The operation was carried out on Sunday night against a Taliban prison in the village of Omar Khel in the Baghlan district of Baghlan province, the ministry said in a statement.
Stoltenberg pledges ongoing support amid NATO withdrawal
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan.
After their meeting, Stoltenberg said: “The drawdown of our troops continues in an orderly and coordinated way. At the same time, NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan. And we will continue to help the Afghan people and contribute to the peace efforts.”
He also said NATO will continue with training and funding of the Afghan security forces.
Kallas in turn said Estonia has more than 100 servicemen deployed to various international operations including Afghanistan.
She said she reconfirmed today in her meeting with Stoltenberg that Estonia is committed to maintaining the defence spending at 2% of GDP.
“ I think it’s crucial to increase the common funding for collective defence and Estonia is prepared to uphold the commitments we have undertaken in the international community and in NATO,” she said.
Fire breaks out at Afghan-Iran border after tanker blast
A fire broke out at Abu Nasr Farahi customs facility in Farah province on the border with Iran on Tuesday morning, local officials said.
Khalid Hazrati, a police spokesman, said the fire has been completely extinguished by Iranian firefighters and that no casualties were reported.
According to officials, two fuel tankers exploded – setting off the fire.
So far no reports have been received on the extent of the fire damage.
This however comes after a major fire broke out at a fuel depot at the customs office in Farah province in March and an earlier onein February in Islam Qala border town in Herat province, which destroyed over 1,000 trucks.
Pakistan rejects reports of new US military base on its soil
Islamabad on Monday rejected reports of the US military setting up a base inside Pakistan as it withdraws troops from Afghanistan.
“There is no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor is any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.
He further said Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of air lines of communication (ALOC) and ground lines of communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. “No new agreement has been made in this regard,” he stated.
This comes after reports emerged this week that Pakistan has allowed the US to use its airspace and ground access.
David F Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the US Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the United States would continue its conversation with Pakistan because it had a critical role in restoring peace to Afghanistan.
“Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also has allowed us to have overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey had told the committee.
“We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, is going to be critical,” he had added.
Sources meanwhile, told Ariana News on Monday that US forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line.
According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.
Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”
Colonel Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.
Meanwhile, the National Security Advisers of Pakistan and the United States met in Geneva on Monday.
The meeting between Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan is the first in-person high-level contact between the two countries since the Biden administration assumed office in January.
“Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues,” Pakistan’s Daily Times reported.
In a tweet, NSA Yusuf said he was “pleased to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46”, adding that the Pakistan and US delegations had held positive discussions on a range of issues.
The NSAs’ meeting comes days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told US lawmakers that Pakistan was seeking a broad-based, strategic partnership with America, which would also cover Afghanistan.
In virtual meetings with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the foreign minister invited a group of 15 US lawmakers to visit Pakistan in June for consultations with their Pakistani counterparts and officials on how to improve bilateral relations.
On Monday, however, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
According to a US Defense Department statement issued by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, Austin and Bajwa discussed shared regional interests and objectives.
“During the call, Secretary Austin reiterated his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and expressed his desire to continue to build on the U.S. – Pakistan bilateral relationship,” the statement read.
“Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed regional dynamics and our shared interest in security and stability in the region,” read the statement.
