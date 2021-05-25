Commandos rescue 41 during raid on Taliban prison in Herat

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)

At least 41 prisoners were released from a Taliban prison during an operation by Commandos in Herat province on Monday night, officials confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the Commandos Media Office on Tuesday, the operation was carried out on Monday night in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghun district of Herat province.

As a result, 41 prisoners, including 19 soldiers, were rescued from the prison.

During the clashes, seven Taliban guards were killed and some ammunition and weapons were seized by security forces. Six of their motorcycles were destroyed, the statement said.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense announced that eight soldiers had been released from a Taliban prison in Baghlan province as a result of a Commando operation.

The operation was carried out on Sunday night against a Taliban prison in the village of Omar Khel in the Baghlan district of Baghlan province, the ministry said in a statement.