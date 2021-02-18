Latest News
Commandos free 24 from Taliban prisons, who had been ‘extensively’ tortured
Afghan commando forces freed 23 security force members and one civilian from a Taliban prison in Kunduz on Wednesday, 217 Pamir Corps said in a statement.
Mohammad Ali Yazdani, commander of the corps, said the Taliban prison was in Qashlaq Kabuli area of Khan Abad district, in Kunduz province and that it was destroyed during the operation.
According to the officials, 16 of the prisoners are members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), four of them are commando forces, two were police, and one was a National Directorate of Security (NDS) soldier and one other was a civilian.
The ministry of defense also confirmed the operation in a tweet and stated the freed “prisoners were extensively tortured by the Taliban.”
Taliban have not commented about the operation and prisoners so far.
This comes just days after Afghan commando forces rescued 42 people – 25 soldiers and 17 civilians – from a Taliban prison in Baghlan province.
The rescue operation was conducted on Monday in the Ali Khwaja village in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province.
Kabul University lecturer killed in IED explosion
A university lecturer was killed in a targeted IED explosion in Kabul city late Thursday morning.
Police confirmed the incident, which happened at about 11.25 am in PD3, close to Kabul University and said another person was also killed in the incident.
The victim, Mubasher Muslimyar, was a lecturer in Islamic studies at the university.
Muslimyar was killed while driving in a Toyota Corolla which was targeted in a magnetic IED attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
We will only leave when the time is right: Stoltenberg
Protesting truckers driving up prices at Kabul’s bazaars
Shopkeepers and Kabul residents on Wednesday raised concerns about the increase in price of basic goods, foodstuff and fuel, which they attribute to protesting truck drivers.
In protest against this move, truck drivers have since blocked key highways for other trucks into Kabul.
