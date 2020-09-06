Featured
Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack
Armed men under the command of Public Uprising Forces commander Alipur allegedly attacked several Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ checkpoints in Behsood district of central Maidan Wardak province on Saturday.
Mohammad Sharifzoi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Ariana News that gunmen under Alipur, also known as Commander Shamsher (Sword), wounded two policemen and captured one.
Sharifzoi added that the gunmen also seized a military Humvee and a number of weapons.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said the incident would be investigated.
Alipur has not yet commented.
In November 2018, Alipur was arrested by the NDS forces on criminal charges – a move that sparked protests in the capital Kabul.
Hewas released following a two-day violent demonstration in the city.
COVID-19
India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases
India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record.
India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time.
India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths.
Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased.
According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country.
India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.
Mass evacuation of people as super typhoon heads for Japan
Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Japan as a super typhoon headed towards the country on Sunday.
Typhoon Haishen is “absolutely massive” meteorologists have said adding that it could pack winds of up to 252km per hour.
Officials said evacuation orders and advisories have been issued to more than 100,000 households along the southwestern coast of Japan.
This is the second powerful storm to hit the region in a week. Typhoon Maysak followed a similar path to Haishen.
Officials said in Kagoshima prefecture, 246,251 people have been evacuated and a further 36,392 people have been evacuated from their homes in Nagasaki prefecture in advance of the typhoon.
“People in affected areas should not hesitate to evacuate their homes, even though they may be worried about being infected with the coronavirus,” a meteorological official told a news conference broadcast by Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.
The Japan Times reported that several companies, including Sony and Toyota, stopped production and two of Japan’s railway systems said they would suspend some services.
The storm is also expected to hit the Korean Peninsula, CNN reported. If Typhoon Haishen makes landfall in South Korea, it will be the third storm to make landfall in the country this season.
According to NOAA’s historical database, the country has never had three typhoons make landfall in a single year.
Watchdog releases damning report on Afghan Cricket Board
Integrity Watch Afghanistan this week painted a grim picture of governance issues regarding the Afghan Cricket Board and said the organization lacks transparency, accountability and corruption prevention measures.
In a report by the watchdog, it stated that procedures around the appointment of board members was also questionable.
It was also found that despite having received international aid to promote cricket among women, the ACB has failed to provide the necessary physical infrastructure for women to play the game.
In addition, Integrity Watch said that the study, which took several months, required the intervention of the Access to Information Commission as the board was unwilling to provide essential information to the research team.
According to Sayed Ikram Afzali, Executive Director of Integrity Watch: “The ACB is faced with multiple governance issues. First and foremost is the politicization of the appointments process of board members and the too frequent changes at executive level.”
The report quoted Afzali as saying “the Afghan President who holds the prerogative on the appointment of the board chairman has not been able to maintain transparency and accountability in regard to leadership changes on the board and has never provided the reasons for changes in the leadership.”
According to the watchdog, President Ashraf Ghani changed the ACB leadership four times over the past six years and none of the outgoing chairmen left on good terms as accusations of corruption and nepotism were rife.
“Additionally, the government has not carried out any performance appraisals on board members or after any of these changes,” the report stated.
Integrity Watch pointed out that in other cricket-playing countries the process of appointing leadership members was a democratic one and elected chairmen serve for a period of between three and five years, depending on the countries.
The report stated that “Afghanistan needs to restructure the ACB based on international best practices.”
Corruption was another key factor and according to Ezatullah Adib, Head of Research at Integrity Watch, “minimum measures such as a proper code of conduct at the ACB are not in place to prevent corruption.”
He said the anti-corruption code was adopted from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in August 2019. However, the watchdog pointed out that this only happened after Integrity Watch requested the document for the purpose of this study.
In addition, the document has not been translated into Dari or Pashto so that players and officials can use it.
The report also found the ACB has not published its annual audit and there is no evidence that is has undergone an independent annual audit.
The watchdog has meanwhile called on the president to order the amendment of the ACB constitution so as to set a tenure period for board members and to detail procedures for their selection to the board.
This in addition to recommended revisions and adjustments of policies and an overhaul of the organizations.
Afzali concluded, “This research shows that Afghan cricket team has recorded incredible success in the last two decades but it also shows that until the governance of the ACB is fixed to meet proper best practice governance standards, it won’t be able to provide the vital support and management for the game to achieve its full potential.”
