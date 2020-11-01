Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)

The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike.

At least seven other insurgents were also killed in the air raid, the statement noted.

“They were targeted by Afghan Air Forces while they were planning to launch terrorist attacks,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, Abdul Rahman, commander of a 50-member militant unit, had been involved in “destructive activities” in the Nadali district.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.

This comes after a Taliban deputy military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was also killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.