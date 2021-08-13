Latest News
Commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat
Taliban insurgents have seized most of Herat, Afghanistan‘s third-largest city, and also captured Ismail Khan, the veteran local commander leading militia resistance there, local officials said on Friday.
The fall of Herat, the latest in a series of major provincial cities to be taken by the Taliban in the past few days, has dealt a shocking blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani only weeks after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
One official said Afghan government forces had agreed to withdraw from Herat airport, 15 km (nine miles) from the city, and the Army Corps commander’s headquarters, the last centers under their control. However other sources said Afghan forces were still at the airport as of 1 p.m. Friday.
“The Taliban agreed that they will not pose any threat or harm to the government officials who surrendered,” said provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi.
As fighting subsided, the streets fell silent in Herat, a major economic hub of about 600,000 people close to the border with Iran and over centuries one of the historic centers of Persian culture.
“Families have either left or are hiding in their houses,” said Hashimi, who described Herat as a “ghost town”.
Herat has seen increasingly heavy fighting with popular militia groups serving alongside regular army units as Taliban pressure on the city mounted following the U.S. pullout.
Khan, the most prominent militia commander and believed to be in his 70s, together with the provincial governor and security officials, were handed over to the Taliban under an agreement, Hashimi told Reuters. He had no details of the deal.
Khan’s capture, confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, provided one of the most potent symbols of the crumbling of resistance in the city.
Photos and videos showing the eminent commander apparently in the hands of the insurgents were widely shared on social media although they could not immediately be verified.
Ismail Khan is widely known as the Lion of Herat. His involvement in Afghanistan‘s wars goes back to the anti-government uprising that helped trigger the 1979 Soviet intervention, and his return to the front lines a month ago was a clear sign of the growing threat to Herat.
Latest News
Gov’t imposed via use of military force won’t be recognized: Intl community
The participants of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan have called on the warring parties to accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire, amid the advance of the Taliban militants towards Provincial capitals.
The Afghan government and the Taliban delegations and special representatives of UN, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Pakistan, Germany, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and India participated the meeting.
The participants issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Thursday.
According to the statement, all participants agreed on the importance of accelerating the Afghan peace process and negotiating “concrete proposal from both sides.
The International community also called for an immediate cessation of violence and attacks on the Provincial capitals.
Meanwhile, the participants reiterated that the International community will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that imposed by a military takeover.
The joint statement highlighted the following key points:
1. Participants agreed that the peace process needs to be accelerated as a matter of great urgency on the basis of the negotiations of concrete proposals from both sides.
2. Participants urged both sides to take steps to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible.
3. Participants called for a stop to violence and attacks immediately in and against provincial capitals and other cities.
4. Participants took note of converging statements of both sides on the following guiding principles for a political settlement: (a) inclusive governance; (b) respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities; (c) a mechanism to deliver a representative government, (d) a commitment does not allow any individuals or groups to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of other countries; and, (e) respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.
5. Participants called on all Afghan sides to act in accordance with these principles and build on them in the future political settlement.
6. Participants raised grave concerns about reports from across Afghanistan with respect to continued violence, large numbers of civilian casualties and extra-judicial killings, widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations, all attacks (ground and air) against provincial capitals and cities, and the destruction of physical infrastructure that perpetuate conflict and make reconciliation efforts more difficult.
7. Participants reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that is imposed through the use of military force.
8. Participants committed to assist in the reconstruction of Afghanistan once a viable political settlement is reached following good faith negotiations between the two sides.
9. Participants express full support and gratitude to the State of Qatar and its efforts in this regards.
Latest News
UK says al-Qaeda could come back to Afghanistan
Britain’s defence minister Friday expressed raised concerns over situation in Afghanistan, stating that Afghanistan was spiralling towards a “failed state.”
In an interview with Sky news agency, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace stated that Afghanistan could become a breeding ground for militants such as al Qaeda which would probably come back.
“I’m absolutely worried that failed states are breeding grounds for those types of people,” Ben Wallace told the Sky when asked about Afghanistan.
“Al Qaeda will probably come back,” he noted.
Wallace said that Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar and the town of Lashkar Gah was “pretty much now in the hands of the Taliban.”
This comes after the participants of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan have called on the warring parties to accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and a comprehensive ceasefire, amid the advance of the Taliban militants towards Provincial capitals.
The Afghan government and the Taliban delegations and special representatives of UN, US, UK, EU, China, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Pakistan, Germany, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and India participated the meeting.
The participants issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting on Thursday.
According to the statement, all participants agreed on the importance of accelerating the Afghan peace process and negotiating “concrete proposal from both sides.
The International community also called for an immediate cessation of violence and attacks on the Provincial capitals.
Meanwhile, the participants reiterated that the International community will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that imposed by a military takeover.
Latest News
U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown
Faced with unexpectedly rapid military gains by the Taliban, the United States decided on Thursday to dramatically scale down its embassy in Kabul and send about 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of staff, Reuters reported.
News of the drawdown, which was first reported by Reuters, underscored Washington’s rapidly deteriorating hopes that diplomacy will halt the Taliban’s advance and keep the capital in the Afghan government’s hands. The Taliban could isolate Kabul within 30 days and take it over in 90, U.S. intelligence assessments concluded this week.
“We’ve been evaluating the security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at the embassy safe,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.
“We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks,” he said, adding the embassy was not closed. A person familiar with the matter said there were no guarantees the embassy would remain open.
According to the Reuters the State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States “remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan” in the face of Taliban violence.
They said Washington was reducing its “civilian footprint” in Kabul given the “evolving security situation” and would increase the tempo of Special Immigration Visa flights for Afghans who helped the U.S. effort in the country, a State Department statement said.
The officials also said Washington remained committed to maintaining a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Afghan government and “Secretary Blinken affirmed that the United States remained committed to support a political solution to the conflict,” it added.
President Joe Biden ordered the embassy drawdown during a meeting on Thursday with top security advisers and accepted their recommendation to do so, according to a source familiar with the situation, Reuters reported.
A decision to stay in the country might have required the commitment of many more U.S. troops there to fight a civil war, the source said, as the United States looks to end its 20-year presence prompted by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Still, the decision cast new doubt on Washington’s strategy to influence Afghanistan’s peace process by maintaining aid and diplomatic personnel even after the troop withdrawal.
Administration officials did not adjust that timetable even as Biden ordered additional troops to Afghanistan to help secure the exit of civilian personnel. The first deployment to the airport in Kabul is expected within 24 to 48 hours, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
About 3,500 additional U.S. troops would be sent to the region from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to be on standby if the situation worsened, as well as 1,000 personnel to help process Afghans going through a special immigration process. It is common for the U.S. military to send in troops to evacuate personnel in combat zones.
“I don’t know that we have many choices left,” said Ronald Neumann, U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007, about the decision to downsize the embassy. “What’s left between Kabul and the Taliban?”
STAFF REDUCTION TO BE ‘SIGNIFICANT’
Some Republican lawmakers who opposed Biden’s decision to withdraw troops said they thought it was a good idea to add them now to support the embassy drawdown.
“The Biden administration must move as swiftly as possible to get both American civilians and Afghans who have aided us out of the country as quickly as possible,” said Senator Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee.
There are thought to be about 1,400 staff remaining at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Officials said the reduction in staff would be “significant.”
The military mission in Afghanistan is set to end on Aug. 31, with roughly 650 troops remaining in the country to protect the airport and embassy.
Washington is not counting on a power-sharing agreement being reached between the Kabul government and the Taliban but is seeking one to halt the fighting, according to one source. The United States has told the Taliban directly that they will face consequences if Americans are not safe, the source said.
“While the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating, our strategy in the region must continue to evolve,” said Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat who is chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “The safety and security of United States personnel must always come first.”
Commander Ismail Khan captured as Taliban seize Herat
Wildfires blaze through Algeria, killing 65
Sola: Government’s power sharing plan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
Gov’t imposed via use of military force won’t be recognized: Intl community
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation
Pilot killed by unidentified armed men in Parwan
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
Sola: Government’s power sharing plan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
Sola: US President’s remarks about Afghanistan war discussed
Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed
Morning News Show: Afghan youths demand from the UN
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
-
Latest News5 days ago
US B-52 bombers target Taliban in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers
-
Sport4 days ago
Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG
-
Latest News5 days ago
US envoy says Taliban attacks contradict Doha deal
-
Business4 days ago
Taliban collecting 200 million AFN daily from captured border posts
-
Latest News5 days ago
Head of Paktia radio station assassinated in Kabul