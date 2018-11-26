Commander Alipoor Released After Days of Violent Protest

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

The Office of Second Vice President Sarwar Danish on late Monday confirmed that commander Alipoor has been released from the detention of NDS, following the two-day violent protest in the capital Kabul.

“He [Alipoor] is currently at the office of Second Vice President along with a number of tribal elders,” the office confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement, Alipoor thanked Sarwar Danish for his efforts regarding his release.

The Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, meanwhile, said that commander Alipoor has been released on bill.

Earlier, in the day, at a press conference, Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi, Senior Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs said that Alipoor has been accused of having criminal cases and that detained based on the law and people’s request.

This comes as according to the security institutions said that at least 84 military personnel have sustained injuries in the two-day violent protest against the arrest of commander Alipoor. The protesters, however, claimed that at least seven of their fellows have been killed and 20 others wounded by the security forces, following the demonstration.