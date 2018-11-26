Commander Alipoor Charged with Criminal Cases, Arrested at People’s Request: MoI

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

The Interior Affairs Ministry says commander Alipoor also known as ‘Shamsher’ has been accused of having criminal cases and that he has been arrested at people’s request.

The protest against the arrest of a local commander Alipoor entered its second day after his supporters once again took the streets of western parts of Kabul City on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Army Chief of Staff Gen. Sharif Yaftali, Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi, Senior Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs said that Alipoor has been detained based on the law and people’s request.

“Demonstrations should be in accordance to the law, it shouldn’t lead into harming government and public installations,” Ibrahimi said. “Alipoor is charged with alleged crimes and the law will decide on his fate.”

COAS Yaftali, meanwhile, said that a suspect or a criminal does not belong to any ethnicity adding that the protesters destroyed and set three security checkpoints on fire in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul. “The checkpoints are there for their security,” he said.

Yaftali stressed that people want the rule of law, stability, and protection. “We should abide by the law and the rule of law will be implemented on everyone equally.”

This comes as the security institutions said that at least 84 military personnel have sustained injuries after the protest turned violent in the city. The protesters, however, claimed that at least seven of their fellows have been killed and 20 others wounded, following the two days of demonstration.

“We will continue to protest,” a demonstrator said.

Some Kabul residents, however, said that the protest has challenged their daily works and that they are facing lots of issue. “This situation is not acceptable for us,” a Kabul resident said.