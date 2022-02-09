World
Colombia landslide kills at least 14 and injures 35
At least 14 people were killed and 35 injured after a landslide covered several homes in central Colombia on Tuesday, the country’s disaster management agency said, Reuters reported.
The incident in Dosquebradas, close to the city of Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.
“Our updated report indicates that 35 people were injured, 14 lost their lives and one remains missing,” the UNGRD disaster agency said on Twitter of the early morning landslide in the La Esneda neighborhood. Rescue efforts were ongoing, it added.
Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed.
According to Reuters landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or informal construction of houses.
The country’s most recent large landslide disaster was in the city of Mocoa in 2017, when over 320 people were killed.
US urges N.Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles
The United States called on North Korea on Monday to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and prioritize the needs of its own people, as Russia and China blamed sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the Asian state.
Russia put sanctions under the spotlight at the UN Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body during February, Reuters reported. However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia could not chair the meeting because he tested positive for COVID-19, diplomats said.
“We call on DPRK to demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of its own people by respecting human rights, defunding its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles program, and prioritizing the needs of its own people – the vulnerable North Koreans,” said the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
In November, Russia and China revived a 2019 push to ease UN sanctions on North Korea in what they described as a bid to improve the humanitarian situation. The move found little support or engagement among council members, so China and Russia have not put it to a vote.
North Korea’s humanitarian situation “continues to worsen,” according to an excerpt of a confidential UN report seen on Saturday by Reuters.
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission
French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion.
Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up on Tuesday with a visit to Kyiv, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed, Reuters reported.
“We’re heading to Putin’s lair, in many ways it’s a throw of the dice,” one source close to Macron told Reuters.
Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member.
Two sources close to Macron said one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a “Super April” of elections in Europe – in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Macron, in France.
The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicized diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has both tried to cajole and confront Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.
But Macron’s many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.
Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
Twenty militants and nine soldiers were killed in recent days during insurgent attacks on two military bases in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, Pakistan’s military said on Saturday.
The attacks, the biggest in recent years by ethnic Baloch insurgents, began on Wednesday night, Reuters reported.
“A total of 20 militants were killed during Panjgur and Nauski operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” said a statement by the military’s media wing.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which had earlier claimed the attack, also issued a statement on Saturday night saying “all targets successfully achieved.”
It said 16 fighters sacrificed themselves in the attacks, a phrasing that indicated but did not say clearly that they had died.
Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, demanding a separate state and saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.
Last week, the army said insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest death toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years.
