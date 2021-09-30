Latest News
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that promised a complete U.S. troop withdrawal.
General Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that once the U.S. troop presence was pushed below 2,500 as part of President Joe Biden’s decision in April to complete a total withdrawal by September, the unraveling of the U.S.-backed Afghan government accelerated.
“The signing of the Doha agreement had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and on its military — psychological more than anything else, but we set a date-certain for when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said he also had believed “for quite a while” that if the United States reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan below 2,500, the Kabul government inevitably would collapse “and that the military would follow.”
He said in addition to the morale-depleting effects of the Doha agreement, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was ”the other nail in the coffin” for the 20-year war effort because it blinded the U.S. military to conditions inside the Afghan army, “because our advisers were no longer down there with those units.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie’s analysis. He added that the Doha agreement also committed the United States to ending airstrikes against the IEA, “so the Taliban (IEA) got stronger, they increased their offensive operations against the Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people on a weekly basis.”
Wednesday’s hearing was politically charged, with Republicans seeking to cast Biden as wrongheaded on Afghanistan, and Democrats pointing to what they called ill-advised decisions during the Trump years.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said a day earlier in a similar hearing in the Senate that the war in Afghanistan was a “strategic failure,” and he repeated that on Wednesday.
Defying U.S. intelligence assessments, the Afghan government and its U.S.-trained army collapsed in mid-August, allowing the IEA, which had ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, to capture Kabul with what Milley described as a couple of hundred men on motorcycles, without a shot being fired.
This week’s House and Senate hearings marked the start of what is likely to be an extended congressional review of the U.S. failures in Afghanistan, after years of limited congressional oversight of the war and the hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars it consumed.
“The Republicans’ sudden interest in Afghanistan is plain old politics,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, who supported Biden’s decision to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.
Tuesday’s hearing also was contentious at times, as Republicans sought to portray Biden as having ignored advice from military officers and mischaracterized the military options he was presented last spring and summer.
Milley said Tuesday that lessons need to be learned, including whether the U.S. military made the Afghans overly dependent on American technology in a mistaken effort to make the Afghan army look like the American military.
Milley cited “a very real possibility” that al-Qaida or the Islamic State (ISIS) group’s Afghanistan affiliate, Daesh, could reconstitute in Afghanistan and present a terrorist threat to the United States in the next 12 to 36 months, AP reported.
The hearings come after US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said last weekend that former president Ashraf Ghani’s decision to leave Afghanistan without warning took everyone, including Washington, by surprise.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said that the night before his departure, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken to Ghani on the phone.
He said Ghani had not given any signal as to his intentions.
“Everyone including the US were shocked when this happened,” he said.
However, he implied that had Ghani stepped down as president in the lead up to the IEA’s takeover, things could have been very different.
Latest News
Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell
The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan’s international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis.
The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country’s severe cash shortage began before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of Kabul, Reuters reported.
It criticised how the central bank’s former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the IEA’s conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.
“FX (foreign exchange) reserves in CB’s (central bank) vaults in Kabul have depleted, the CB cannot meet … cash requests,” the report, seen by Reuters, said.
“The biggest source of the problem is the mismanagement at the central bank prior to the Taliban (IEA) takeover,” it added.
Shah Mehrabi, chairman of the central bank’s audit committee who helped oversee the bank before the IEA took over and is still in his post, defended the central bank’s actions, saying it was trying to prevent a run on the local Afghani currency.
The extent of the cash shortage can be seen on the streets of Afghan cities, where people have been queuing for hours to withdraw dollar savings amid strict limits on how much they can take out.
Even before the shock of the Western-backed government’s collapse, the economy was struggling, but the return of the IEA and abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid has left it in deep crisis.
Prices for staples like flour have spiralled while work has dried up, leaving millions facing hunger as winter approaches.
Aid dries up
Under the previous government, the central bank relied on cash shipments of $249 million, delivered roughly every three months in boxes of bound $100 notes and stored in the vaults of the central bank and presidential palace, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
That money has dried up as foreign powers shy away from dealing directly with the IEA.
The central bank, which plays a key role in Afghanistan because it distributes aid from countries like the United States, said on Wednesday it had finalised a plan to meet the country’s foreign currency needs. It gave no details.
The hard currency crunch is making it difficult for the IEA to meet basic needs, including paying for power or dispersing salaries to government employees, many of whom have not been paid in months.
Afghanistan’s roughly $9 billion of offshore reserves were frozen as soon as the IEA captured Kabul, leaving the central bank with just the cash in its vaults.
According to the report, the central bank auctioned off $1.5 billion between June 1 and August 15 to local foreign exchange dealers, which it said was “strikingly high”.
“By August 15, the Central Bank had an outstanding liability of $700 million and 50 billion Afghanis ($569 million) towards the commercial banks,” it said, adding that this had been a major factor in emptying its coffers.
Afghan central bank official Mehrabi said, however, that although almost $1.5 billion of auctions had been announced, the actual amount sold was $714 million.
He said the central bank had “continued its foreign exchange auction to reduce the depreciation and inflation.”
Money missing?
The report also questioned a decision by the central bank to shift some of its reserves to provincial branches, putting it at risk as IEA forces made advances across the country from late 2020 in the runup to their victory.
It said around $202 million was kept in these branches at the end of 2020, compared with $12.9 million in 2019, and that the cash was not moved as provinces started to fall to the IEA.
“Some money is reportedly lost (stolen) from ‘some’ of the provincial branches,” the report said, without specifying how much.
Mehrabi said the central bank was investigating money “stolen” from three of its branches, although not by the IEA. He gave no further details.
Former central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady, who left the country the day after Kabul fell, did not respond to emails and other messages requesting comment on his and the bank’s actions in the months before the IEA returned to power.
Ahmady has said on Twitter in recent weeks that he did his best to manage the situation, and blamed any cash shortfall on the freezing of central bank assets abroad.
In his statements, he also said the central bank had managed the economy well prior to the fall of Kabul and that he felt bad about leaving staff behind but feared for his safety. He has said no money was stolen from any reserve account.
Latest News
First shipment of aid arrives from China
China has sent its first shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government.
Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the aid included blankets and warm clothes.
“The assistance shows deep love and friendship of Chinese people to Afghan people and reflects China’s role as a major country that keeps its promises and is kind to its neighbors, which is a great move to build a community with a shared future for mankind,” Wang tweeted.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Refugees also announced in a press release that aid from China included 4,000 blankets and 3,780 jackets.
The ministry has indicated that the aid will be distributed to displaced people.
The Ministry of Refugees of the IEA has said that China has assured Afghanistan of the continuation of its humanitarian aid and said that the country is ready to cooperate to improve the living conditions of the Afghan people.
This comes after as many as five million people in Afghanistan who have been displaced due to the recent conflict are in desperate need of emergency aid ahead of winter.
Thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) are living in very poor conditions in Kabul camps, where they have no access to medical services nor regular food supplies.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that over 5 million internally displaced Afghans are in dire need of support amidst the escalating crisis in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, stated that the number of IDPs is lower than what Amnesty International has reported.
The Ministry said around one million Afghans have been displaced, adding that aid would be provided to all displaced people.
Latest News
IDPs appeal for urgent help ahead of winter
As many as five million people in Afghanistan who have been displaced due to the recent conflict are in desperate need of emergency aid ahead of winter.
Thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) are living in very poor conditions in Kabul camps, where they have no access to medical services nor regular food supplies.
Sahar Arsalan, an IDP stated: “Refugees from all provinces are living inside tents in hardship; so far, they have not received any assistance from the Islamic Emirate or any organizations.”
The IDPs have also called on aid agencies to provide them with shelter in Kabul or help them to return home.
Another IDP said: “Many refugees have no home in their provinces and they need aid and help to get back to their province to help them pay rent for houses.”
Meanwhile, Amnesty International stated that over 5 million internally displaced Afghans are in dire need of support amidst the escalating crisis in Afghanistan.
“The international community must ensure humanitarian aid continues unabated to Afghanistan, the organization tweeted.
The Ministry of Refugees, however, stated that the number of IDPs is lower than what Amnesty International has reported.
The Ministry said around one million Afghans have been displaced, adding that aid would be provided to all displaced people.
Arsala Kharoti, the acting deputy minister of refugees stated: “Consultations have been made with as many as 30 organizations, issues of transportation have been considered for them (IDPs), for where they must go [to live], food and cash and we have also discussed the issue of those who don’t have shelter and whose houses have been destroyed.”
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
France’s Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell
Tahawol: Interview with Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation of Afghanistan
Sola: US forces contradictory statements on Afghanistan discussed
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Tahawol: Interview with Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation of Afghanistan
Sola: US forces contradictory statements on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Transportation revenue in Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan crisis discussed
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
-
Business5 days ago
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
-
Latest News4 days ago
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education
-
Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad says things could have been very different had Ghani stayed
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s Modi tells UNGA Afghanistan cannot be used to spread terrorism
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Lavrov says Mali asked private Russian military company for help
-
World3 days ago
Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy more Russian defense systems