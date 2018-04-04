‘Coalition for Salvation of Afghanistan Won’t Collapse’ By Dostum’s Return

(Last Updated On: April 04, 2018 7:26 pm)

A day after news emerged about the possible return of First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum to the country, senior members of two major political parties said that “the Coalition for the Salvation of Afghanistan” will not collapse by his return.

Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan and Hezb-e Wahdat-e Mardom-e Afghanistan formed a coalition with Jombesh-e Melli Islami led by VP Dostum on 30 June 2017 in Ankara.

Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of Jamiat leadership council said Wednesday that Dostum’s return to home was requested by the coalition.

Mohammad Nateqi, a senior member of Wahdat party led by Mohammad Mohaqiq, second deputy of the country’s Chief Executive, added that the government responded positively to the coalition request regarding Dostum.

At the same time, Yar Mohammad Maihan Parast, a close aide to Dostum told Ariana News that based on an agreement made between the General and presidential palace he will return soon to Afghanistan.

In 2016, Ahmad Ishchi, the former Jawzjan governor accused Dostum of ordering his rape with an assault rifle and other forms of torture.

Following the allegation, Dostum was placed under house arrest and he was reportedly forced into self-imposed exile in Turkey.