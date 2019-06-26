CNJC Launches A Week Campaign to Combat Narcotics

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2019)

The Counter Narcotics Justice Center (CNJC) has launched a one week campaign of combatting drugs in Kabul’s internal gates and across the city.

According to the officials, drug trafficking have increased compared to the previous years and most of the smugglings are done through the four internal gates of Kabul City especially from Pul-e-Charkhi gate in the east.

“The cases have increased in the first quarter of this year compared to the last year,” said Khalil Mowahid, MoI Deputy Minister for Counter Narcotics.

Meanwhile, some of the drivers who transport travelers from provinces to Kabul say that most of the drug traffickers are smuggling the drugs through the sideways inside the city.

Two drivers from eastern Kunar and Nangarhar province told Ariana News that the smugglers are using mountains and subways to smuggle narcotics and even weapons.

The CNJC has arrested 72 suspects including four women in accusation of drug trafficking in the past three months.