Climate Change, Environmental Destruction Factors Threaten Water Sources: MoWE

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2018 7:53 pm)

The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) says the environmental destruction factors and climate change are the two important issues that threaten water sources in the country.

“The climate change and factors of environmental destruction are the two main problems for the water sources in the country. They cause lack of water and change in the rainfall form,” said Ali Ahmad Osmani, the minister of energy and water.

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) believes that lack of awareness of the better use of water has caused the water to be polluted.

“People cause 64 percent of water pollution after they get water from sources in ten provinces of the country,” said Ghulam Qader, executive director of MRRD water supply.

This comes as Kabul residents have voiced serious concern over the lack of water and water pollution.