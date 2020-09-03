Connect with us

Clashes underway after Pakistani troops open fire on Afghan border police

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

September 3, 2020

Clashes broke out Thursday night between Afghan security forces and Pakistani troops along the Durand Line in Mohmand Dara district in Nangarhar province, officials have confirmed. 

According to the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan border police when they tried to stop the Pakistani soldiers from erecting a barbed-wire fence. 

Khogyani said clashes are ongoing and local residents in Ghoraki have fled the area. 

A border police source told Ariana News that at least one Afghan border policeman has been killed and three others wounded.

Afghan gov't wraps up prisoner swap after Taliban hands over Commandos

Ariana News

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

September 3, 2020

Thursday marked a historic day for Afghanistan as all Taliban prisoners, except for seven, were freed and a number of Afghan National Army Commandos held captive by the Taliban were handed over to authorities, paving the way for intra-Afghan negotiations. 

National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said the prisoner release process has almost ended and peace talks can now start. 

He said: “It is imperative that intra-Afghan peace talks begin as soon as possible.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the government released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly,” he said. 

Seven Taliban prisoners have not been released due to concerns raised by the US, France and Australia. These prisoners were convicted of killing French and Australian citizens. 

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported the seven would be sent to Qatar and held under supervision. 

This development has raised hopes that intra-Afghan negotiations will start within the next few days in Doha, however no details have yet been released. 

Meanwhile, in a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan would consistently support Afghanistan on its path to peace and development. 

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Taliban but has voiced support to the peace process lately. 

In a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry Thursday, Qureshi said: “It [is] important that the Afghan leaders seize this historic opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.”

He also welcomed the recent developments on the release of prisoners and urged all parties to take the necessary steps to start peace talks. 

Qureshi also emphasized that intra-Afghan negotiations would also provide an opportunity to address the return of Afghan refugees currently in Pakistan.

Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

September 3, 2020

Afghanistan will transfer seven ‘hardcore’ prisoners to Qatar, officials from the Afghan government and members of the Taliban told Reuters on Thursday. 

According to one official, the prisoners would be released soon although government did not want to free them on the grounds that they had killed foreign soldiers, Reuters reported. 

The officials told Reuters that “they will be shifted to Doha”. 

This comes after weeks of uncertainty around the release of the final 320 controversial prisoners. 

The US, Australia and France had all requested some prisoners remain in custody after having killed their nationals. 

This week, government resumed its prisoner release program and freed 200 of the remaining 320 prisoners and on Wednesday reports indicated the rest would be freed soon. 

The prisoner issue has created a stumbling block in the way of peace talks as the Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 listed prisoners. 

In the past two months, President Ashraf Ghani has freed over 5,000 prisoners but held back on 400 initially. 

In the past two weeks, however, that number has come down and only 120 prisoners remain in prison. 

Meanwhile, all indications now point towards the Afghan peace talks team leaving this week for Doha – where the Taliban has its political office. 

Earlier Thursday, Masood Stanekzai, the head of the negotiating team, said on Twitter that talks would start “soon”. 

Chief peace negotiator says talks to start 'soon'

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Reuters
September 3, 2020

Masoom Stanekzai, the head of the Afghan negotiating team, said Thursday that intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban would start “soon”. 

In a Twitter post, Stanekzai said: “The recent resolution of the Consultative Peace Jirga is in fact a roadmap for direct peace talks based on the national interests of the country.

“The negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, on behalf of the people and the government, will soon begin peace talks with the goal of a prosperous, free and united Afghanistan in which the rights of all citizens are protected.”

Stanekzai did not give any details on when talks would start although speculation has been rife this week that a negotiating team would leave Kabul Thursday for Doha, Qatar, for talks with the Taliban. 

This comes after the Afghan government released 200 of the 320 hardcore Taliban prisoners as per the Doha agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban. 

Officials said the prisoner release process would soon be complete and once this was done talks would start. 

On Wednesday, Faraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for the High Council for National Reconciliation, said as soon as the prisoner release process has been completed a team will travel to Doha.

According to Khawzon: “All obstacles ahead of the intra-Afghan talks have been removed. The prisoner swap process will be completed soon. After the completion of the process, the talks will start.”

President Ashraf Ghani also met with the negotiating team in Kabul on Wednesday and emphasized the importance of the task that lay ahead. 

He was joined at the meeting by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

