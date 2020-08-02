Featured
Clashes reported despite ceasefire, MoD reports
Sunday, the third day of the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, has notched up several clashes in different parts of Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, several clashes have been reported but investigations into the incidents are being carried out.
“Afghan security and defense forces have adhered to all the principles and rules of the ceasefire and remain committed to it. The Afghan people expect the same from the Taliban,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
“A few incidents in a few provinces happened. We will assess these security incidents,” said Aman.
The ceasefire, announced by the Taliban, and reciprocated by the Afghan government, was for three days – from Friday to Sunday.
However, no indication has yet been made as to whether the truce will be extended.
But members of the public are calling on both parties to the war to extend the ceasefire until intra-Afghan negotiations begin.
“War is enough. We want a permanent ceasefire. People are tired of war,” said Del Agha, a Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, Resolute Support has called on the Taliban and the government to continuously reduce violence in order to ensure lasting peace.
Resolute Support stated in a tweet, “A permanent reduction in violence & negotiations must follow so Afghans can finally know lasting peace.”
No official announcement has been made by either parties, but sources close to the Taliban said the group’s ceasefire is only for three days over Eid al-Adha. According to them, the group will pick up arms again after Eid.
This is the third official ceasefire to be declared between government forces and the Taliban in recent years.
Afghan govt releases another 317 Taliban inmates bringing total to 4,917
The Afghan government has released a further 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days and will continue to do so until it reaches its 5,100 target.
In a tweet on Sunday, the National Security Council said the prisoners were released from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,917.
“Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100,” read the tweet.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani announced on Friday that a further 500 prisoners would be freed over the next few days.
This group was not however believed to have been on the Taliban’s list – which calls for the release of 400 of what has been described as the “most dreaded” Taliban members.
Releasing this group has raised concerns among not only Afghan officials but also Western allies and diplomats.
Reuters stated that some Western allies had also expressed concerns over the release of about 200 of the final group of 400.
“The Americans and their allies agree that it would be insane to let some of the most dreaded Taliban fighters walk out freely…the Afghan forces arrested them for conducting some of the most heinous crimes against humanity,” said a senior western diplomat in Kabul.
According to Reuters, of the 400 prisoners, around 200 are accused by the Afghan government of masterminding attacks on embassies, public squares and government offices, and killing thousands of civilians in recent years, including a huge 2017 blast targeting the German Embassy in Kabul.
Two Taliban sources and one former senior Afghan official said senior members of the militant Haqqani Network, which has ties to the Taliban, are also among the group.
USAID steps in to help WFP feed 95,000 desperate Afghan families
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$12 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance in support of WFP’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s public health emergency has been compounded by increasing levels of food insecurity and many communities’ livelihoods are being obliterated due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to the WFP, this contribution from USAID will allow them to provide 95,000 families affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 with direct cash-transfers.
Each family will receive AFN6,000 (US$79) through cash based transfers to partially cover their food needs for two months.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the livelihoods of families across the country relying on day labour, small trade or remittances, most of all in the cities where the lockdowns have left them without opportunities to earn money to buy their next meal,” said Peter Natiello, Mission Director for USAID Afghanistan.
“Through our partnership with WFP, USAID will help reach some of the most vulnerable families affected by COVID-19 in Afghanistan with food assistance.”
Vulnerable families in Herat City and the capital Kabul, the two urban centres of the country with the highest number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 and where the impact of the pandemic on the economy and individual livelihoods is being felt the most, will receive the assistance.
The assistance will help keep these most vulnerable urban families from being forced to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as begging, child labour or eating fewer and smaller meals.
“We’re grateful for this generous contribution from USAID and the continued support for WFP in Afghanistan,” said WFP Afghanistan Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge Robert Kasca.
“This contribution comes at critical times when we are facing additional needs of US$53 million due to COVID-19. Without concerted action, Afghanistan could face its most devastating food security crisis in decades.”
At the outset of 2020, more than 12 million people were already facing acute food insecurity due to decades of conflict, natural disasters and growing poverty, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Analysis.
Now, COVID-19 leaves millions of Afghans at risk of falling into hunger, faced with unusually high food prices and reduced employment opportunities.
With the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic, WFP is further providing services in health centres and through mobile teams to prevent and treat malnutrition in girls, boys and pregnant and lactating women.
Under strict precautions to quell the spread of the coronavirus, WFP is continuing asset creation activities that help food-insecure families cover their food needs and build the resilience of their communities.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 in Afghanistan, WFP is working to reach 3 million people more than initially planned, creating additional funding needs of US$53 million.
In total, WFP plans to reach 10.3 million food-insecure people in 2020.
Funding requirements from July to December 2020 for all of WFP’s activities in Afghanistan are US$218 million, of which US$135 million remain to be resourced.
This latest contribution from USAID follows contributions of US$49 million in 2020 and US$92 million in 2019.
Afghan special forces kill senior Daesh militant
The Afghan intelligence service said late Saturday it had killed a high ranking Daesh operative in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Assadullah Orakzai was an intelligence leader for Daesh and had been killed by special forces near Jalalabad.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan, the NDS said.
Daesh in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for countless attacks in the country over the past few years.
Just in March, a lone Daesh attacker killed at least 25 people at a Sikh temple in Kabul.
While worshippers were performing rituals, a man armed with hand grenades and wearing a suicide vest stormed the temple complex in a crowded part of the city.
More than 200 people were inside when the siege began. It took security officials nearly seven hours to kill the assailant, who was wearing a military uniform.
