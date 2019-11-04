Clashes Over Picking Saffron Flowers Leave Two People Dead

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2019)

Two people have been killed in an armed clash over picking saffron harvest in west of Afghanistan.

The incident took place on Monday in a village in Ghourian district of Herat province.

District Governor Farhad Khademi told Ariana News that two people were killed and one was wounded after the two side engaged in armed clashes in saffron field.

A tribal elder is also among the deaths, the official further said.

Arif Jalali, a chief physician in Herat Regional Hospital said their emergency department have received a patient who was wounded in the incident.

Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world, and has long been seen as an alternative crop to opium poppies.