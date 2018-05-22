Clashes Ongoing As Taliban Attacks Ghazni Districts

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2018 10:15 am)

Local officials confirmed on Tuesday the armed Taliban group attacked the Deh-e Yak and Jaghato districts of Ghazni province and clashes are ongoing.

A member of Ghazni provincial council member told Ariananews that at least 20 security forces have been killed so far.

Officials also noted that the Taliban group attacked security forces in Kabul-Ghazni highway, saying a police commander was killed during the clashes.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country, after they announced their annual spring offensive, a start of the fighting season as the weather allows easier maneuverability through Afghanistan’s mountains.