Clashes intensify around the country in past 24 hours
A major Taliban attack in Baghlan province has been pushed back by Afghan security forces, local officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to them, at least 25 militants were killed and 10 were wounded.
Provincial officials said the Taliban attacked the Baghlan-e-Markazi district from four directions but faced serious resistance from the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
A clearance operation is still underway but officials have said the Taliban was pushed back and ANDSF forces are advancing.
“There is no need for anxiety. We are just slowing our operations because the enemy has laid a lot of mines and they are using people’s houses, and we want to move forward carefully to prevent civilian casualties,” said Safiullah Mohammadi, a military commander in Baghlan province.
“We assure all our people, especially the people of central Baghlan, that central Baghlan is under the control of the security forces and the enemy has suffered many casualties, and we assure you that we are moving forward,” said Sayed Kamal Wardak, district governor of Baghlan-e-Markazi district.
The ministry of defense said at least 143 Taliban were killed and 66 others were wounded in Nangarhar, Zabul, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, and Baghlan provinces as a result of ANDSF operations during the past 24 past hours.
Also, 52 IEDs were discovered and defused safely by the Afghan National Army.
According to the MoD, an airstrike by Afghan forces was carried out on a key Taliban stronghold in Faryab province, killing 19 Taliban members, including four commanders. Among the dead are three Pakistanis, officials said adding a number of vehicles had also been destroyed.
The 209th Shaheen Corps says an attack took place on Monday in Pashtun Kot district, where the Taliban shadow district governor for Almar district, the Taliban shadow district governor for Bala Murghab district, the Taliban military commission for Andkhoy district, a Taliban local commander and three Pakistani citizens were killed.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile said 26 Taliban members were killed and 16 others were wounded in another airstrike that targeted a Taliban gathering in Shahjoa district of Zabul province, on Tuesday.
In addition, sources indicated that heavy clashes are ongoing between security forces and the Taliban in the Dawlatshah district of Laghman province, adding that “the Taliban attacked the district governor’s office”.
Local security forces have called for reinforcements from the Laghman provincial capital.
Local residents told Ariana News that heavy and light weapons were fired at Dawlatshah district this morning.
According to officials the director of operations at the Ministry of Defense has joined ANDSF forces in the area to help prevent the district from collapsing to the Taliban.
The Taliban meanwhile also launched an attack on the Obe district in the western province of Herat, the provincial governor Waheed Qatali said.
He said the attack started with the “destruction” of a bridge by the Taliban. The bridge, he said, connected the Obe district with other parts of the province.
“Three Taliban fighters, including their commander, were killed in the ongoing clashes,” Qatali said. “This is their first group attack in the province after the three-day Eid ceasefire.”
Nik Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for the Badakhshan governor, said in turn the Taliban had attacked the Tashkan district of the province from “several directions” on Monday night, but they faced “heavy resistance from security forces and were pushed back”. He said the group had sustained casualties.
According to him, there had been no casualties among the ANDSF troops.
Meanwhile, Feroz Ahmad Achakzai, a security officer at a police outpost in Turghundi border town in Herat, was killed in a Taliban attack on Monday, police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said.
Four Taliban were also killed in the attack, he added.
But the Taliban says Afghan forces targeted a civilian clinic in Shar-e-Kohna bazar in the central Baghlan district of Baghlan province, killing one patient and injuring eight civilians including two doctors.
The clinic, along with an ambulance and a number of other vehicles were destroyed, the group said.
A battlefield decision might be needed if Taliban shun peace: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday if the Taliban wants peace, then it has to be peace that respects the gains of the citizens of Afghanistan and among them, first and foremost, women.
In an interview with PBS News Hour, Ghani also said if the Taliban does not want peace and wants to gain power through violence and impose a “dictatorial regime” then “all the patriotic forces of Afghanistan would have to rally and make a decision. And that issue, unfortunately, would have to be decided on the field of battle.”
In terms of foreign troops withdrawing and the possibility of increased violence, Ghani said the Afghan security forces are ready for battle. “We have been ready for months.”
He noted that the U.S. withdrawal is a strategic decision “that clarifies a lot of things.
“The war will become simpler, because their — all their allegations of international conspiracy or international desire to stay permanently, et cetera, has now come to an end. We need to work together,” he said.
He also stated that countries in the region are glad the U.S. has no intentions of staying longer.
“Consequently, we need to get together to arrive at a collective security strategy.
Despite a push by the Taliban to gain territory in provinces, Ghani said: “The Taliban are not holding.”
He said the Taliban are carrying out “sporadic attacks” that are a “destructive force”.
“Arghandab was the only district in Kandahar where they tried to hold. And now the people hate them with passion,” he said.
On peace talks, Ghani said that key to a political dialogue is that the Taliban accept that the future political system of Afghanistan is based on elections.
“That is the fundamental bottom line. Other things are discussible, negotiable. But if that fundamental issue is not granted, then the question of rights and the question of gains that have occurred in the last 20 years, particularly vis-a-vis women, youth, minorities, all walks of life, will be put into question.”
Asked whether he would step down Ghani said No. Sticking to what he has repeatedly said about only handing over power to an elected leader, he said: If there is war — no.
“If there is war, I am the commander in chief. I will not abandon my people. I will not abandon my forces. I am willing to die for my country. I have no interest in power. I’m committed to the principle of ensuring order. Afghan society wants order.”
However, he said the threat of terrorism has changed. It has not disappeared.
The terrorist networks are not just from the region, he said, adding that there are Daesh women and children from 16 different countries that Afghanistan is trying “to return”.
China’s FM discusses Beijing’s ongoing support with Atmar
China says it is willing to deepen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Afghanistan and to help Kabul strengthen its counter-terrorism capacities.
In a phone conversation on Monday night, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar that China will also continue to provide necessary support to Afghanistan and other South Asian countries in their fight against the pandemic.
According to a statement issued by China’s foreign ministry, Wang said the China-Afghanistan strategic cooperative partnership has maintained a momentum of development, the Belt and Road cooperation has made continuous progress, and traditional friendship between the two countries has been enhanced in the joint fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Wang also said: “China appreciates Afghanistan’s firm support for China to safeguard its core interests, and will as always speak up for the independence, sovereignty and dignity of Afghanistan.”
Wang said China will continue to support the Afghan government in playing a leading role in the country’s peace and reconciliation process, and call on all parties to support and implement relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions “to promote a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, to avoid in particular a resurgence of terrorist forces”.
“The international community and regional countries should uphold justice and fairness and help the Afghan people maintain and consolidate the fruits of peace and reconstruction in the country,” he said.
Wang went on to say that “China supports all parties in Afghanistan to continue to push forward negotiations among the Afghan people themselves and establish a broad and inclusive political framework for the future based on the principles of political settlement, putting peace first and advancing step by step.
“In this process, all parties should maintain patience and goodwill, strive to stop violence and cease fire, and create a favorable environment for peace talks,” he said.
He also noted that “China hopes that Afghanistan’s future leadership will pursue a moderate Muslim policy, promote a foreign policy of peace, maintain friendship with neighboring countries, and firmly combat all forms of terrorism. China will continue to play a constructive role in advancing the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan”.
Atmar meanwhile said Afghanistan is firmly committed to strengthening its relations with China, and hopes to conduct strategic dialogue and communication with China on deepening bilateral pragmatic and counter-terrorism cooperation as well as advancing regional cooperation.
Slain Afghan interpreter’s family get emergency visa for US
The family of an Afghan man who was killed after helping U.S. troops has received emergency approval to move to the United States, lawyers and advocates for the family told Stars and Stripes.
According to Stripes, the man, known by the pseudonym Mohammad, worked for the U.S Embassy and military in Afghanistan for 12 years and is believed to have been killed by Taliban insurgents while waiting for a U.S. immigration visa.
His widow and six children continued to face threats after his murder and applied for humanitarian parole, a status that allows those under immediate threat to seek refuge in the United States, Stripes reported.
Their application was approved last week and advocacy groups are ready to greet them, said Cress Clippard, a Marine veteran and a volunteer for the Houston-based Combined Arms SIVs and Allies.
“I firmly believe that this decision is saving the lives of Mohammad’s wife and children,” Clippard said. “He served alongside us, and his family deserves to be taken care of. Houston is ready and willing to take them in and support them.”
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services declined to comment on the case Monday due to privacy restrictions, Stripes reported.
Mohammad waited almost a decade for a Special Immigrant Visa, which allows those facing threats after aiding the U.S. to immigrate with their families, said the family’s lawyer, Julie Kornfeld of the International Refugee Assistance Project.
His SIV application was wrongfully delayed, and prior to his murder in January he faced constant threats on his life from the Taliban for working with the Americans, his son told Stars and Stripes.
Mohammad’s family members remain in hiding in Afghanistan as they prepare to come to the U.S., their lawyer said.
