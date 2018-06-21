Clashes in Baghlan Closed Kabul-Mazar Highway to Traffic

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2018 12:26 pm)

Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents in Baghlan province closed the highway connecting the capital Kabul to the north of Afghanistan for hours to traffic on Wednesday night, police said.

Early in the morning, Baghlan police spokesman, Zabihullah Shuja said the clashes took place last night in Cheshmay Shir area of Baghlan province and lasted until 9pm local time.

According to Mr. Shuja, two security personnel and four passengers were killed during the clashes and two security members were injured.

He added that two Taliban fighters were also killed and three others wounded in the incident.

Police said two fuel tankers, a truck and a Humvee were also burned during the clashes.

The situation in the area is said to be under the control of governmental forces and the highway is re-opened to traffic.