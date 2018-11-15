Clashes Erupt Between Students at Kabul University Hostel

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2018)

Physical clashes reported on Thursday between students inside the Kabul University hostel.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least one student was killed and 10 others injured as result of the incident.

An eyewitness told Ariana News that Afghan security forces have arrived at the scene to control the situation.

Reportedly, a number of students wanted to stage a demonstration for an ongoing fighting in Ghazni province but some others have refused.

Police officials have not made a comment about the incident yet.

(This is a developing story.)