Clashes Ended after 20 Hours Standoff: Kabul Police

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2018)

The clashes between police and gunmen in Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city ended after 20 hours of a standoff, the Kabul police department spokesman Baseer Mujahid told Ariana News on Tuesday.

According to the security official, all armed men including Tamim Shansab were arrested by the security forces.

The clashes started when the security forces wanted to free a usurped house from a powerful man in PD10 of the Kabul city on Monday afternoon. After police forces cordoned off the area, the guards of the powerful man engaged in armed clashes with the police forces in protest to the move.

Officials have confirmed that at least one police officer was killed and six people including a reporter and five policemen were injured in the firing by armed men.