Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2020)

Fifteen civilians have been killed and 80 others wounded in clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Kandahar province on Thursday evening.

The Spin Boldak-Chaman friendship gate witnessed a bloody clash between Afghan and Pakistani troops on Thursday evening.

The clashes erupted after Pakistani militias shot dead a number of passengers across the supposed Durand Line. Officials say that 15 people, including women and children, were killed and 80 others were injured in the clashes.

“Pakistani troops opened fire on civilians in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. The Afghan military responded to the Pakistani forces. 15 civilians were killed and about 80 others were wounded,” said Kandahar governor’s spokesman Baheer Ahmadi.

The Pakistani government opened the Spin Boldak Gate to passengers three days ago. But on Thursday, Pakistani troops re-blocked the Spin Boldak gate, despite a government decision, prompting a backlash from a number of passengers across the supposed Durand Line.

Those injured in the incident also said that first, the Pakistani military fired on the civilians, and then the Afghan military in response to this, fired on the Pakistani military.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement that the army chief of staff had ordered the air and border forces to be on high alert. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that if the Pakistani military attacks, Afghan forces would retaliate.