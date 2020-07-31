Latest News
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Fifteen civilians have been killed and 80 others wounded in clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Kandahar province on Thursday evening.
The Spin Boldak-Chaman friendship gate witnessed a bloody clash between Afghan and Pakistani troops on Thursday evening.
The clashes erupted after Pakistani militias shot dead a number of passengers across the supposed Durand Line. Officials say that 15 people, including women and children, were killed and 80 others were injured in the clashes.
“Pakistani troops opened fire on civilians in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. The Afghan military responded to the Pakistani forces. 15 civilians were killed and about 80 others were wounded,” said Kandahar governor’s spokesman Baheer Ahmadi.
The Pakistani government opened the Spin Boldak Gate to passengers three days ago. But on Thursday, Pakistani troops re-blocked the Spin Boldak gate, despite a government decision, prompting a backlash from a number of passengers across the supposed Durand Line.
Those injured in the incident also said that first, the Pakistani military fired on the civilians, and then the Afghan military in response to this, fired on the Pakistani military.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement that the army chief of staff had ordered the air and border forces to be on high alert. The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that if the Pakistani military attacks, Afghan forces would retaliate.
COVID-19
Hong Kong postpones elections for a year due to Coronavirus outbreak
The Hong Kong government has postponed its parliamentary elections in September by a year due to a rise in the outbreak of Coronavirus, BBC reported.
Hong Kong is currently experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections and based on the latest statistics, 121 new cases have been reported on Friday.
“However, the opposition has accused the government of using the pandemic as a pretext to stop people from voting. On Thursday, the government banned 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the elections,” read the BBC report.
For 10 consecutive days, Hong Kong has registered more than 100 daily new cases.
The BBC report said, “Health experts have told the BBC that, with the reintroduction of social distancing measures, the rate of infection appears to have slowed, and they hope Hong Kong will be back to close to zero local infections within four to six weeks.”
This comes as HK has introduced strict new measures to fight the virus, banning gatherings of more than two people.
Hong Kong so far has had more than 3,273 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 27 deaths and 1,751 recoveries.
Latest News
Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon
The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on Friday after the Eid al-Adha prayers at Arg said that the Afghan government will soon release another 500 Taliban prisoners, stressing that these prisoners are separate from the list provided by the Taliban.
In addition to the President, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council, Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President, former President Hamid Karzai, and other officials were present at the Eid prayer ceremony held at Arg.
محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان صبح امروز پس از معاینه قطعه تشریفات، نماز عید سعید اضحی را در ارگ ادا کرد. pic.twitter.com/DNb18Z9s18
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) July 31, 2020
Referring to the restrictions on this year’s Hajj, President Ghani lamented the non-participation of Afghans in this year’s Hajj due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, saying that the risk of the pandemic spreading has not yet been eliminated. He called on Afghans to take the Ministry of Health’s health advice seriously during Eid.
President Ghani also said that despite the fact that the Afghan government had no commitment in the US peace agreement with the Taliban, it had released 4,600 prisoners so far, according to the Taliban’s requested list, so that negotiations begin soon.
President Ghani said: “In response to the Taliban’s ceasefire, as a symbol of goodwill, and in order to speed up the peace process, I will release another 500 Taliban prisoners by the fourth day of Eid in addition to the list provided by the Taliban.”
Regarding the 400 detainees listed by the Taliban, Ghani said that he is not entitled to their release under the constitution and the penal code.
He added that for the release of these prisoners, the people of Afghanistan should be consulted and called for a consultative jirga.
It comes as Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Thursday the group has released 82 prisoners of the Afghan government from its captivity.
Shaheen noted that it has completed the process of releasing Afghan government prisoners, reaching a total released of 1000 inmates.
Latest News
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast
Nine people were killed and more than 40 others wounded in a car bomb blast in Logar province.
The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in Sharwal Square in Pole Alam, the capital of Logar, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
Condemning the attack, the Ministry called the blast an “anti-Islam and anti-human” act.
“As people were on eve of Eid-ul-Adha the enemies of Islam and the people of Afghanistan killed innocent people,” the statement said.
Earlier, the head of Logar Provincial Council Hasibullah Stanikzai told Ariana News that at least 18 people including civilians were killed and 30 others injured in the explosion.
He added that the blast occurred in a crowded area where people were doing last-minute shopping on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as Ajmal Shahpoor, the Logar Governor said that the Taliban is responsible for the attack.
Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group in a statement has denied its involvement in the attack saying that they have nothing to do with the blast.
It comes the Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire during the Eid-ul-Adha and the Afghan government has also agreed on the truce.
The group has ordered its fighters not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation for attacks against them.
“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the Taliban said on a Twitter post.
