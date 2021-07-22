Civilians paying steep price amid surge in violence: ICRC

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2021)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that more than 49,500 weapon-wounded patients have received treatment and care at 416 ICRC supported health facilities across the country, including those run by Afghan Red Crescent Society.

According to a statement, the ICRC said this equates to on average 270 people every day.

The organization also said Afghanistan is among “the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian” and women and children make up nearly half of all civilian casualties. .

The ICRC said in Kandahar alone, at the ICRC supported Mirwais Regional Hospital, 2,366 weapon-wounded patients have been treated during the first half of this year – more than double the number of patients during the same period last year.

In addition, the ICRC’s physical rehabilitation and limb-fitting services registered more than 7,130 new patients in the same period, an average of 40 people every day.

“The ICRC is appealing to all parties to the conflict to do more to protect civilians from harm. The intensification of conflict related violence, growing insecurity, destruction of water or electricity infrastructures, lack of access, attacks on health facilities and health workers, are among the main issues affecting the lives of Afghans,” said Eloi Fillion, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Afghanistan.

“More than four decades of armed conflict in Afghanistan have all but decimated its health care system. With COVID-19 adding yet another deadly threat, access to health care is among the most pressing humanitarian needs everywhere in the country, regardless of the political affiliation,” said Fillion.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is committed to working in Afghanistan to deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid for people affected by the armed conflict, the statement read.

Afghanistan Independent Human Right Commission (AIHRC), meanwhile, voiced concern about the civilian casualty toll and urged warning sides to abide by the rules of engagement.

“We call on warning sides to abide by the laws of war and try their best to avoid harming civilians,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman for the AIHRC.