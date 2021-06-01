Latest News
Civilians killed in twin bus explosions in Kabul: MoI
At least eight people were killed and more than ten others wounded on Tuesday evening in two back-to-back explosions in the west of Kabul city, sources said.
Security sources told Ariana News that a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus at around 7:30 Tuesday evening in the Sar-e-Kariz area in PD3 in the city.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that at least six civilians were killed and seven others wounded in the blast.
Short while later another magnetic IED attached to another bus detonated at the Almas-e-Gharb Street, near the first blast’s scene.
The MoI said that this explosion has also left casualties but the exact number yet to be determined.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as hours after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that there was an urgent need to reduce the level of violence and that all parties to the conflict need to do more to protect civilians.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA stated: “Heavy civilian casualties recently documented by UNAMA underscore urgent need to reduce the violence, for progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm.”
According to UNAMA, at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 were injured in just seven recorded incidents that took place over a three-day period last week in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Sari Pul, Parwan, and Kapisa.
UNAMA stated many civilians are being killed and injured by indirect fire from both ANA and Taliban.
“ANA airstrikes and anti-government elements’ IEDs also causing many civilian casualties. UNAMA is sharing its findings with the parties, urging them to take all measures to protect civilians,” the mission stated.
Negotiating team members head to Doha, hope to resume peace talks
A number of Afghan Republic talks team members left Kabul Tuesday for Doha, Qatar, where they are hoping to resume peace talks with the Taliban.
Fawzia Kofi, a member of the republic’s team, said in a tweet that she’s on her way back to Doha and hopes for “meaningful and results-based negotiations.”
She also said she hopes these talks will lead to an “end to the bloodshed and suffering of my people.”
“We need to see more willingness and sincerity in the talks as the few months ahead of us are crucial for Afghanistan and the region,” she said.
Also with Kofi was fellow talks team member Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, who said the republic’s team hopes for meaningful negotiations this time around.
This comes after an almost four-month break in the stalled process.
“We are going back to Doha with a strong will to start serious and meaningful negotiations,” Majrooh said.
He stated: “We expect the other side (Taliban) to return to negotiations with the same intention.”
Sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News that all members of the Taliban negotiating team have also arrived in Doha, and are waiting for the resumption of the talks.
UK govt confirms accelerated plan to relocate Afghan translators
The UK government officially announced Tuesday that local staff who worked for the UK government in Afghanistan, including translators, will be eligible for expedited relocation to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP).
“Local staff who worked for the UK Government in Afghanistan, including many who worked as interpreters for UK forces in the country, will be eligible for expedited relocation to the UK under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP),” the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel announced Tuesday in a statement.
Wallace said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to our interpreters and other locally employed staff who risked their lives working alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.
“We have always made clear that nobody’s life should be put at risk because they supported the UK Government to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“As we withdraw our Armed Forces, it is only right we accelerate the relocation of those who may be at risk of reprisals.
“The Home Secretary and I are going to do everything to make sure we recognise their services and bring them to safety. It is the right thing to do,” he said.
The ARAP scheme came into effect on 1 April 2021 and offers the relocation of current and former local staff in Afghanistan, including interpreters and their immediate families.
Wallace said this new scheme acknowledges and reflects that the situation in Afghanistan has changed, and with it the potential risk to the local staff who have worked for the UK Government over the past twenty years.
Patel in turn said: “I’m proud to say that the UK is fulfilling its promise to those Afghan interpreters and other locally employed staff who have worked tirelessly alongside our Armed Forces.
“It is our moral obligation to recognise the risks they have faced in the fight against terrorism and reward their efforts. I’m pleased that we are meeting this fully, by providing them and their families the opportunity to build a new life in this country.
“A new intimidation scheme administered by a specialist team based in Kabul has been set up to administer the ARAP and support local staff who are threatened as a result of their work with the UK.
According to her, under the new policy, any current or former locally employed staff who are assessed to be under serious threat to life are offered priority relocation to the UK regardless of their employment status, rank or role, or length of time served.
She also said the Ministry of Defense will work with a range of UK government partners, including the Home Office to successfully relocate those who meet the eligibility requirements and support them to integrate and build a new life in the UK.
“By accelerating the ARAP for those staff still in Afghanistan, the government is meeting its moral obligation to ensure their continued safety, she said.
The UK government has already supported the relocation of more than 1,360 former Afghan staff and their families, enabling them to create new lives in the UK.
No confirmed figures were released by the UK government Tuesday but earlier reports indicated about 3,000 people, including family members, could be resettled in the UK.
