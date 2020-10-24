Featured
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
A number of people have been killed in an explosion that ripped through a densely built-up area in Pul-e-Khushk in Kabul city on Saturday evening.
The incident happened at about 5 pm local time.
Videos posted to social media show local residents frantically calling for blankets to cover bodies lying in a narrow lane while others assist the wounded.
The exact number of people killed has not yet been confirmed.
Early reports also indicate the explosion targeted an education facility in the area.
Details to follow.
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’
Amnesty International has raised its voice over the spate of bloody attacks in Afghanistan in the past week and said parties to the peace talks are failing to protect the lives of civilians.
The watchdog said it is Afghan civilians who continue to pay the price for the conflict.
Head of South Asia at Amnesty International Omar Waraich bluntly said: “The world must sit up and take notice. Afghan civilians are being slaughtered on a daily basis.’
“While the parties talk peace, we’ve seen a marked escalation in violence this month, with Afghan civilians as ever paying the heaviest price,” he said.
“We urge all parties to the conflict to take all measures necessary to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. The international community must make the protection of civilians a core demand for their ongoing support of the peace process.”
The deaths this week – totaling at least 50 civilians – are the latest in a bloody month for civilians in Afghanistan, Amnesty International stated.
Last Saturday seven civilians were killed in Ghor province by a roadside bomb. The following day, a car bomb explosion outside a police station in Ghor’s capital Feroz Koh killed 16 and injured 125 others. Then, on Tuesday, roadside bombs in Jalriz district and Maidan Wardak province killed 11 people and injured four more, among other incidents.
Twelve children are also said to have been killed in Takhar province in an airstrike overnight Wednesday.
Intense fighting between the Afghan government and Taliban forces over the past two weeks in the Helmand provincial capital Lashkar Gah is still ongoing and has so far forced at least 40,000 people to flee their homes.
In yet another tragedy this week, at least 15 Afghans were killed in a stampede at a stadium in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province while trying to apply for visas to Pakistan.
Amnesty International has now called on the Afghan and Pakistani authorities to work together to urgently establish a safe and efficient procedure for Afghan nationals wishing to travel across the border.
The watchdog said that many of those killed had been trying to secure medical visas to enter Pakistan.
“This is a heartbreaking loss of people who were simply trying to access medical care, which has become an even more precious commodity in the middle of a pandemic,” said Waraich.
“With thousands more seeking to cross the border to receive what could be life-saving treatment, it’s vital that the Afghan and Pakistani authorities work together to quickly establish an efficient and safe visa application process.”
No relief yet for Pakistan as FATF keeps it on global grey list
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced it would keep Pakistan on the grey list until at least February next year.
Speaking at a virtual press conference in Paris on Friday the anti-money laundering/terror financing watchdog’s president Marcus Pleyer said there were still conditions Pakistan needs to comply with before they can be removed from the grey list.
“Pakistan must comply with the remaining six items, then the FATF will send its onsite team to verify progress on the ground. After completion of this process, the FATF will consider Pakistan to be excluded from the list of jurisdictions with increased risk of terror financing that is called the grey list.”
Pleyer said although Pakistan has made progress in terms of carrying out reforms and implemented measures such as imposing sanctions against those financing terrorism, more still needed to be done.
The FATF plenary removed Iceland and Magnolia from the grey list. North Korea and Iran will remain on the blacklist.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said on Twitter: “FATF acknowledges that any blacklisting is off the table now. Pak has achieved impressive progress on its FATF action plan. 21 out of 27 action items now stand cleared. Remaining 6 rated as partially complete. Within a year, we progressed from 5/27 to 21/27 completed items.”
According to a statement issued by FATF Pakistan’s continued political commitment has led to progress in a number of areas including taking action to identify and sanction illegal MVTS, implementing cross-border currency and controls, improving international cooperation in terrorist financing cases and applying sanctions where necessary, among others.
The statement noted that Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies.
One area FATF said Pakistan needs to work on is to demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1,267 and 1,373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf.
However, the FATF said it “takes note of the significant progress made on a number of action plan items. To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021.”
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases, according to a Reuters tally.
The previous record was 77,299 new cases in one day – that was on July 16.
This latest spike in cases comes less than two weeks before the presidential election on November 3.
Reuters reported that currently, hospitalizations are over 41,000 and deaths average nearly 800 per day. Sixteen states had record one-day increases in new cases on Friday and 11 reported a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
This US has the most cases in the world at 8.5 million and the most fatalities with 224,000 lives lost.
