Civilians killed as Afghan forces launched counterattack in Helmand: AIHRC

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2020)

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says dozens of civilians have been killed in the Helmand province in the Afghan forces counter-attack.

The commission said that the Taliban first attacked the army soldiers from a point close to the area – where later witnessed heavy shellings – at least 27 civilians were killed and 35 others wounded in the crossfire between the Taliban militants and the Afghan forces.

Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “A few moments before the incident, the government’s armed opposition carried out attacks from near the site, prompting a backlash from Afghan forces. The Afghan government should seriously investigate the incident.”

The Afghan military, however, claimed that a car bomb explosion and missile attacks by the Taliban caused civilians’ casualties in the Sangin district.

Wali Ahmad Ahmadzai, commander of the 215 Maiwand Corps, said: “I am ready to clarify any organization that it was not done by government forces, but from explosives that they (Taliban) had planted in the market.”

The Taliban claimed that the Afghan soldiers have fired rockets at the Ganj, cattle market, which had been overcrowded, killing dozens of civilians.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Senate urged all laterals to conduct serious investigations into the incident.