Civilian Causalities; Maidan Wardak Residents Warn Of Cutting Government Off

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)

A number of the Maidan Wardak province residents warn of cutting the government off and boycotting the upcoming presidential election if the military operations are not stopped in the civilian areas.

The residents say that the airstrikes and nightly operations conducted by the government continually hurt civilians.

According to them, though they have shared some documents regarding the problem with the National Directorate of Security and the Presidential Palace, the causalities have increased instead of decreasing.

“In the recent months almost every day the civilian causalities are reported as the result of nightly airstrikes,” said a resident of Maidan Wardak province.

Moreover, the Maidan Wardak residents ask the Taliban to transfer their war bastion from the villages so that the civilians do not get hurt.

However, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) says that the government forces are trying to reduce the civilian casualties as the result of the military operations to zero.

“Strong efforts are taking place to prevent hurting civilians. We will investigate the complaints regarding the civilian causalities,” said Fawad Aman, the Deputy Spokesperson of Defense Ministry.

This comes civilians got hurt as the result of an airstrike conducted in Maidan Wardak Province.