Civil society groups hit out at govt, calling it a ‘dictator’ system
Seven Civil Society Organizations have jointly slammed government for compromising on democratic values, and went as far as to label government a “dictatorship” and Afghanistan a country its people no longer consider safe to live in.
In a position paper on Afghanistan’s Peace Process: Do Not Compromise on Demecratic Values & Civic Rights in the Intra-Afghan Peace Talks, the group said “the incumbent government is steeped in wide-spread corruption that has jeopardized and brought into question the essence of their governance.
They stated the current form of democracy is not ideal and is in fact a nominal one.
“The government epitomizes dictatorship. Power has not been actually separated; autonomy of the three main powers is questionable; and the judiciary is now working under the command of the President leaving judicial institutions with little to no autonomy.
“Even independent commissions have lost their independence and are now under the command of the president,” the paper stated.
The group noted that Afghans have no physical, psychological, nor legal security and every day is marked by a loss of a dear one. People live in “utter fear”, the group said.
The group also pointed out that over the past 20 years, Afghanistan has made enormous strides but despite this and considering the level of financial aid, and military support Afghanistan has received, these achievements could have been far greater in number and in size especially in remote provinces that still remain severely underprivileged and underserved.
The group stated that given that existing circumstances in Afghanistan are more concerning then ever, achievements made are also under serious threat.
The sharp increase in targeted killings has caused the civil society work space to shrink and activists are being restricted at a rapid pace, they said.
According to the group, human rights, particularly those of women, have deteriorated the most. “Many conservative groups have formed in the country which threaten many of Afghans’ contemporary achievements including freedom of speech, democratic ideals, and the civil society.
“Mullah Ansari of Herat, Jihadi Leader of Takhar, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Kabul are a few among many others who have rebelled and who are chronically
instigating their constituents against Afghanistan’s democratic ideals,” the paper read.
On the issue of killings of civil society activists, the group said government has “no workable mechanism in place for the protection of our civil society activists, human rights defenders and journalists, and for them, their protection is clearly not a priority.”
“Civil society activists, human rights defenders, and journalists are being systematically targeted and killed,” the group stated.
They stated that recent targeted killings have adversely affected people’s emotional and psychological wellbeing to a point where people now live every moment of their lives in fear.
“People have been severely discouraged, they no longer have the willpower, the desire or the motivation to create or innovate or to initiate civic undertakings.”
The group also questioned the legality and legitimacy of political governance in the country. Given that provincial council elections should have been held three years ago, the group stated that these official bodies have since been functioning illegally.
The group also stated that “independence of the three state powers is critically questionable”, the paper stated adding that “the president has always exploited his power and authority and has brought into question the independency of the other two powers” – that being parliament and the judiciary.
The group also stated that “wide-spread corruption has resulted in turbulence among the masses, decreasing social services to the lowest. Government’s accountability against its work and decisions is poor and access to information is also very limited.”
On the issue of the peace process, the group of seven said: “Despite months of negotiations, there has yet been no sensible and concrete results obtained by either of the sides, and an exacerbation of the problem is that the negotiating sides are yet to agree on the agenda and procedures of the negotiations.
The group also decried the fact that many local stakeholders including civil society and the youth have been excluded form the negotiations.
The group also asks what could the outcome be should Washington’s new peace plan be implemented.
It was made clear in the paper that should an interim government be the only way to resolve the crisis then the United Nations bust safeguard Afghanistan’s achievements.
MoD rejects claims that Faryab district has fallen to Taliban
Faryab Provincial Council members on Thursday claimed Almar district in the province had fallen to the Taliban but the Ministry of Defense said there was no truth in these reports.
According to Faryab council officials, government forces were under siege for several days in Almar but eventually withdrew after widespread attacks by the Taliban.
They said the district fell once troops withdrew and that both sides sustained heavy casualties.
However, other officials said that security forces retreated from the district center in order to “prevent casualties of civilians and local forces.
“Security forces surrounded the Taliban but they managed to escape and move to Khawja Osman base which is 4 km away from the center of Almar,” local sources said.
In addition to this, Faryab police said that acting district police chief Mohammad Amin Patang crossed sides on Wednesday afternoon and joined the Taliban.
Abdul Karim Yourish, a spokesman for the provincial police chief also said Patang had joined the Taliban. He said this was due to the intensity of the Taliban attacks.
Yourish said Patang was appointed as acting police chief of Almar three months ago.
Security sources in the district meanwhile said a number of security and defense force members in the district had been under siege but that the siege was broken Thursday and the trapped security force members had been rescued.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile denied claims that Almar district had fallen to the Taliban and said in a statement that ANDSF conducted an operation in the district and cleared large areas of Taliban. The MoD emphasized that the district is under ANDSF control.
“The published news about the fall of Almar district of Faryab province is incorrect. ANDSF conducted an operation in the district and cleared off vast areas of Taliban and the district is under control of ANDSF,” MoD said in a statement.
Provincial Governor Naqibullah Fayeq also denied reports of the district having fallen to the Taliban but said he has decided to move the staff out of the government district office due to security threats.
“Today’s operation, which was aimed at rescuing soldiers, [resulted in] 36 Taliban being killed in the area; the enemy line was defeated and the Taliban lost the ability to confront the security forces. The operations of the commandos continue and tonight the remaining parts of Almar Bazaar will be cleared of the enemy,” Fayeq said.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Afghan rights watchdog slams move to ban girls from singing
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement on Thursday that the Ministry of Education was in violation of Afghan laws, Child Rights and the country’s Constitution following its move to ban all school girls in the country from singing and performing in public.
“All boys and girls can exercise their rights equally and freely within the law,” read the statement, adding that “any restriction on the rights and freedoms of children is against the general principles of human rights, the Convention on the rights of the children and the national laws of Afghanistan, in particular the Constitution and the law on the protection of the rights of the children.”
According to the AIHRC “the right to education, freedom of expression and access to artistic skills are fundamental rights of all children.”
AIHRC said the Ministry of Education should preserve children’s rights not promote gender discrimination.
The AIHRC said it is expected that the Ministry of Education should make decisions “based on principles to support freedom, equality and the highest interests of children and not promote gender discrimination.”
This comes after the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday it has imposed a ban on all school girls over the age of 12 from singing or performing at public performances.
A letter from the Kabul Education Department states that male teachers and educators are also not allowed to teach school girls over the age of 12, and that if they fail to abide by this rule they could face legal action.
The ban would apply to all government and private schools, the letter stated.
The decision sparked an outcry among social media users and other critics on Wednesday and women in particular slammed the decision, saying that sensitive decisions especially relating to gender should not be taken by educational institutions.
But the Ministry of Education says the decision was made following an order from the National Assembly and at the suggestion of some families.
Blinken tells House Committee no decision yet on troops withdrawal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington has not completed its review on troop posture in Afghanistan but that it is also focusing on diplomatic efforts to get the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage in negotiations.
Addressing a House Committee on Foreign Affairs session on Wednesday, Blinken said he does not want to “prejudge the outcome of that review” as there hasn’t been any decision made yet on troops when it comes to May 1st deadline.
But he said US President Joe Biden’s “goal is very clear.”
He said: “It’s to end the conflict, bring our troops home and to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorism and an ongoing threat to the United States.”
“We’re engaged in a diplomatic effort right now to try to drive the two parties to negotiate and to move forward on commitment that the Taliban made to the United States a year ago to negotiate meaningfully on a peaceful future for Afghanistan.”
He told House representatives that Washington is also “enlisting other countries, [and] the United Nations, in that effort”.
This is being done in the hope of driving the two parties to negotiate and to put in place agreements that would be the foundation for a just and durable peace in Afghanistan.
“And that, of course, is a very tall order but one that we’re working on,” he said.
Blinken stated that many of Afghanistan’s neighbors have a “real stake” in the country’s future and that diplomatic efforts on the part of the US are ongoing.
He said that “neighboring countries have a huge stake in Afghanistan not being a terrain for civil war that spills over the borders. And they have influence with various parties. So we’re engaging them.”
He said the Biden administration wants “to see where this [diplomatic] effort goes to actually get the parties to engage in a meaningful way.
“The Taliban made other commitments when it comes to reducing violence; when it comes to not harboring and supporting terrorists; we want to see them make good on those obligations,” he said.
