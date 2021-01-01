Latest News
Civil society activist and tribal elder killed in two separate attacks
A civil society activist from Baghlan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Bostan Street in Kabul’s PD17 on Thursday evening, Kabul police said Friday.
Police said that Abdi Jahid, civil society activist was from Nahrin district in the northern province of Baghlan.
No more details was provided by the police.
Meanwhile, local officials in Helmand province said that Abdul Baqi, a tribal elder, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Lashkargah city on Thursday evening.
This comes after employees of the presidential palace targeted in Kabul on Thursday.
The Office of the President has confirmed one of its staff vehicles was targeted in an early Thursday morning IED explosion in Kabul city, leaving one employee dead and another wounded.
This is the latest in a string of IED explosions and targeted attacks against civilians in the capital in recent months.
Not only the government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.
Body of Afghanistan’s envoy to Qatar moved to Kabul
The body of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili, who had passed away due to heart disease earlier this week, was brought to Afghan capital.
He will be buried in Kabul on Friday.
President Ghani, who attended the funeral, said Dalili played an important role in the peace efforts in Doha, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
Abdul Hakim Dalili, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, died Tuesday morning of heart attack after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources confirmed.
Dalili’s death is a big loss to Afghanistan as he had been actively involved in the peace process, Officials at the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said.
Faraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for the High Peace Council said Dalili had a key role in the ongoing peace process in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Dalili was appointed as Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for his indefatigable efforts in the peace process initiative and enhancing ties with Qatar.
In an interview in August last year, Dalili told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.
Before joining politics, Dalili studied in Doha and worked as a teacher.
UK calls for urgent end to violence in Afghanistan
Ian Collard, British Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan Thursday issued a New Year message, calling for an urgent end to violence in Afghanistan.
He stated that the Afghan people have been victims of the high level of violence and targeted attacks on human rights activists, journalists, and government workers on the rise.
“Peace is the only solution to bring an end to the bloodshed and created an Afghanistan where all of its people can live without fear. We call for an urgent end to violence,” the message read.
The UK diplomate has also reiterated UK’s commitment to helping Afghanistan seize the historic opportunity for a fair and inclusive political settlement to the ongoing conflict.
“We hope that next year brings greater peace and stability to the Afghan people,” Collard said.
“On the behalf of everyone at the British Embassy in Kabul, we wish you a happy, healthy New Year! “
Afghan, Indian clerics call war in Afghanistan ‘illegitimate’
Muslim scholars from Afghanistan and India have called on the Taliban to halt attacks targeting civilian institutions and public infrastructures, describing the war in Afghanistan as “illegitimate” and contrary to the teachings of Islam.
The Ulema from various Islamic institutions in India and Afghanistan, in a gathering titled “The First Gathering of the Islamic Scholars of Afghanistan and India” held Wednesday, in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The clerics of both countries issued a joint declaration urging the warring parties “to stop war and declare an immediate nationwide ceasefire.”
“The war and violence perpetrated against the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and targeting of civilian institutions and public infrastructures by the Taliban goes against the basic teachings of Islam and therefore it is illegitimate and has no religious justification,” the declaration stated.
The scholars pointed out that Islam is a religion of “peace” and it urges harmony and unity among Muslims.
“We call on both the Taliban and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to rise to the occasion and seize this rare opportunity to accelerate their negotiations for establishing a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the declaration read.
The clerics stated that they support the steps taken by the government of Afghanistan to pave the way for reaching an enduring peace in the war-weary country.
They also emphasized the importance of preserving the achievement gained in the past two decades.
“In the past 19 years Afghanistan has made remarkable progress in various spheres, we urge that these hard-gained achievements to be preserved and protected,” the declaration noted.
“We call on other Ulema and Islamic scholars to come forward in support of the peace process in Afghanistan and raise their voice against the heinous attacks on innocent people and to call on the Taliban to agree to a nationwide ceasefire and embrace peace.”
