Civil society activist and tribal elder killed in two separate attacks

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

A civil society activist from Baghlan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Bostan Street in Kabul’s PD17 on Thursday evening, Kabul police said Friday.

Police said that Abdi Jahid, civil society activist was from Nahrin district in the northern province of Baghlan.

No more details was provided by the police.

Meanwhile, local officials in Helmand province said that Abdul Baqi, a tribal elder, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Lashkargah city on Thursday evening.

This comes after employees of the presidential palace targeted in Kabul on Thursday.

The Office of the President has confirmed one of its staff vehicles was targeted in an early Thursday morning IED explosion in Kabul city, leaving one employee dead and another wounded.

This is the latest in a string of IED explosions and targeted attacks against civilians in the capital in recent months.

Not only the government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.