Citizens express concern over Ghani-Abdullah tensions 

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2020)

Citizens of the country have expressed their concerns over the continuing tensions between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, saying that the persistence of these controversies has halted the governance process.

People said that the unresolved political tensions between the two leaders have led to neglecting the serious fight against the Coronavirus, delaying the inter-Afghan talks, and intensifying the war in the country.

The agreement between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah to put aside the differences is still pending, and the tensions are getting more and more explicit every day; a political conflict that has raised the concern of both the international community and the people.

Citizens say that the government is spending all its energy to convince Abdullah – adding that it has halted the process of governing the country.

While the Corona epidemic is spreading every day, the government must provide welfare facilities as well as medical equipment to prevent further spread of the virus. But people claim that the government is trying to preserve Ghani’s presidency rather than fighting Corona.

The hostilities have been escalated in many parts of the country as tensions between the two leaders have risen, making ground for the Taliban to take advantage of the peace process, the citizens further claimed.

The citizens call on Arg and Sapidar to put aside their disputes and put the nation’s interest as a priority.