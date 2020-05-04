Latest News
Citizens do not follow quarantine rules – Kabul
Kabul citizens have not yet complied with the order of the Ministry of Public Health and are walking around in the markets as usual.
The Ministry of Public Health says that the threat of the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached its peak, adding that people yet to take seriously the pandemic.
Although the Ministry of Interior Affairs has warned of the seriousness of the curfew in Kabul, citizens have not yet taken the institution seriously.
Vahid Majrooh, the Deputy of health service of the Ministry of Public Health said, “The Ministry of Public Health remains concerned about citizens neglecting. The virus’s threat remains very high. People need to pay serious attention.”
Failure to observe social distances is said to be the biggest threat in the spread of coronavirus among people. Religious scholars also urge citizens to refrain from unnecessary patrols.
Aminuddin Mozaffari, Deputy Minister of Professional Affairs of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments said, “The coronavirus does not recognize infidels and Muslims. Everyone should pay attention to it. The virus is very deadly.”
Citizens, however, cite financial problems as the reason to leave their homes.
Arg to Taliban: No peace without “reduction in violence”
The presidential palace has warned that peace would not be possible if the Taliban do not reduce violence.
Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman called on the Taliban to take the Coronavirus threat seriously by considering a ceasefire in the country so that the government focuses on fighting against the pandemic.
“If the violence does not end by the Taliban, unfortunately, we will not be able to achieve the ultimate goals of peace,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
In the past 24 hours, at least 15 security personnel have been killed or wounded in a Taliban car bomb attack in southern Helmand province, and 20 civilians have been injured in Paktia province during prayers, showing a keen increase in the Taliban attacks.
It comes as the office of the National Security Council says that it has released nearly 200 Taliban prisoners from prisons in the past two days, bringing the total released of the Taliban inmates to 748.
Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council said, “The government has taken steps to reach peace, but the Taliban are not committed to peace and they have increased violence.”
So far, the Taliban have released 112 government-affiliated prisoners. The group said that if the release of 5,000 prisoners is accelerated, the Intra-Afghan talks will begin sooner.
Ghani, Abdullah inch towards ending political impasse
The technical teams of Arg and Sepidar are working to finalize the political agreement, aimed to put an end to the political impasse in the country.
“Technical teams are working on finalizing the details, and it will be hopefully finalized in the coming days,” Abdullah Qarlaq, deputy leader of the National Movement Party said.
The presidential palace, however, denied sharing details on the possible agreement between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, saying that progress has been made in resolving the tensions and the details would be shared once it was finalized.
Sidiq Sidiqi, the Presidential Spokesperson said, “We will share the details with people whenever the final agreement is reached.”
Meanwhile, sources said that the possible political agreement between the leaders would be guaranteed by international institutions.
Shahzada Massoud, a close associate to Hamid Karzai said, “This agreement will be guaranteed by the international community.”
However, sources said that the possible agreement could be affected by the peace process, saying that their agreement would be announced invalid once peace was established in the war-weary country.
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a statement, has announced the appointment of Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan.
Stoltenberg expressed, “I am glad to announce that I have appointed Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan. Ambassador Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1 June.”
According to Stoltenberg, Pontecorvo brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including in Afghanistan and the broad regional context.
“I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future, where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stoltenberg added.
He said that NATO Allies and its partner countries remained firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security, “which is important for our own security” he added.
Jens Stoltenberg, through the statement, expressed his gratitude to the former Senior Civilian Representative Sir Nicholas Kay, whose posting has come to an end in Afghanistan, for his service, and his contributions to the cause of peace and security for all Afghans.
