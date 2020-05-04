Citizens do not follow quarantine rules – Kabul

Kabul citizens have not yet complied with the order of the Ministry of Public Health and are walking around in the markets as usual.

The Ministry of Public Health says that the threat of the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached its peak, adding that people yet to take seriously the pandemic.

Although the Ministry of Interior Affairs has warned of the seriousness of the curfew in Kabul, citizens have not yet taken the institution seriously.

Vahid Majrooh, the Deputy of health service of the Ministry of Public Health said, “The Ministry of Public Health remains concerned about citizens neglecting. The virus’s threat remains very high. People need to pay serious attention.”

Failure to observe social distances is said to be the biggest threat in the spread of coronavirus among people. Religious scholars also urge citizens to refrain from unnecessary patrols.

Aminuddin Mozaffari, Deputy Minister of Professional Affairs of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments said, “The coronavirus does not recognize infidels and Muslims. Everyone should pay attention to it. The virus is very deadly.”

Citizens, however, cite financial problems as the reason to leave their homes.