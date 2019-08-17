Citizens Criticize Gov’t for Costly Celebration of Independence Day

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2019)

A number of the country’s citizens criticize the government for what they call consecutive holidays and costly celebration of the country’s 100th anniversary of the Independence Day.

They describe the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Independence Day as an electoral campaign, saying it has negatively impacted economic of the country.

“The fund allocated to it could be used for better stuff for good of the country,” said Yalda Ozma, a Kabul resident.

“The celebration might be an electoral campaign. If this much fund was helped with the startups, they could improve,” said Soona Haidari, an entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, the citizens are concerned about the security on the 100th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.

This comes as the celebration of Independence Day described is unprecedented compared to the previous years.