Circles Are Involved in ‘Illegal Coal Mining in Baghlan’

A number of civil activists in Baghlan province say that some circles are involved in the illegal coal mining and the government should stop it.

“We hope that the problem to be solved so that the mines be extracted legally. This benefits both the government and the public,” said Farzana Farahmand, a civil activist.

Meanwhile, the private sector officials say that due to the lack of government’s cooperation with them some of the circles are highly involved in the illegal extraction of the mines.

“Though the government denies the existence of illegal mining, the illegal extraction of the mines are going on,” said Abduljabar Safi, a member of the High Council of Mines and Investments.

Officials in the Ministry of Mines (MOM) confirms the issue and say that efforts in coordination with the local directories have been started to prevent illegal mining.

“This is a critical case issue and we have made coordination’s with the local directories to stop it,” said Qadir Mutfa, Spokesman for MOM.

Despite the several criticisms regarding the illegal extraction of the mines in different provinces of the country, it seems that the government has not been able to succeed in stopping it.