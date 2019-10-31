CIA-Backed Afghan Forces Commit Atrocities: HRW

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2019)

The CIA-backed Afghan forces have committed summary executions and other grave abuses without accountability, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Thursday.

According to the New York-based rights group, these forces have unlawfully killed civilians during night raids, forcibly disappeared detainees, and attacked healthcare facilities for allegedly treating insurgent fighters.

In a 53-page report, the organization says that casualties from these raids and air operations have dramatically increased in the last two years.

“The Afghan government should impartially investigate all allegations of abuse by Afghan security forces, prosecute those responsible for war crimes and serious abuses, and disband and disarm paramilitary forces operating outside normal chains of command. The US government should investigate any US personnel involved in these abuses, prosecute those responsible for war crimes, and cease supporting Afghan forces that have been responsible for serious violations,” the report said.

In response, the Office of Afghan National Security Adviser said they have studied the report, adding that actions have been taken regarding issues portrayed in the report and further reform plans will be executed.

“In addition to facts, there are errors in the [Human Rights Watch] report. Therefore, we are fundamentally assessing every part of the report and will provide specific responses,” Kabir Haqmal, Spokesman for the Office of National Security Council said.