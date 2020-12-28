Sport
Christiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century
Latest News
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
Etihad Futsal team has claimed the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) title for this season after beating Sadaqat FC 5-3 on Saturday.
The thrilling match was held in Kabul with dozens of spectators.
The Herat team saw Ehsan Rahmani score three goals and Mukhtar Jawaheri score two goals for Etihad FC.
Jawanan-e-Khurasan FC received honorable mention at the end of the league.
Etihad player Jawad Safari was selected as the best goalkeeper in the league and Sadaqat player Sayeed Mahdi Hashemi was selected as best goal scorer for this year’s league.
Best player of the league award went to Etihad’s Jawad Haidari.
The league, which was officially broadcast by Ariana TV Network, started on December 15.
Ten teams, three from Kabul, two from Herat, and one each from the five Futsal zones across the country participated.
Latest News
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday.
The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.
In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.
The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.
Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.
Latest News
Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium
Twelve thousand square meters of land in the Alokhail area in Kabul has been set aside for the construction of a new cricket stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Sunday.
The ACB said in a statement that the move was agreed to in a decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani.
ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: “I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favorite cricketers play. “
“I express my special thanks to Mr. President (Ashraf Ghani) who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with the best quality,” he added.
The stadium, the construction of which will start soon, will meet international criteria and will include a five-star guesthouse, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, covered stands for spectators, a clinic, a mosque, car park, administrative block, and other such facilities, the statement read.
The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators, including designated family areas, the statement noted.
