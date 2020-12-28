Christiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Player of the Century at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards after he finished ahead of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible record speaks for itself. For Manchester United he has won three Premier League Cups, one FA Cup, two League Cups, an English Super Cup, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

He he also had great success at Real Madrid and was on winning side for two Spanish championships, two King’s Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League Cups, three Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.

At Juventus it was the same – two Championships and an Italian Super Cup, and with Portugal with the European Championship in 2016 and the Nations League during the 2018-2019 season.

On Sunday he was crowned Player of the Century 2001-2020.

At a star studded event on Sunday in Dubai, the Portuguese player was deemed to be the best player between 2001 and 2020.

“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.”

“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation (COVID-19) is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much,” he said after receiving the trophy.