Christiano Ronaldo named Player of the Century

1 hour ago

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as Player of the Century at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards after he finished ahead of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible record speaks for itself. For Manchester United he has won three Premier League Cups, one FA Cup, two League Cups, an English Super Cup, a Champions League and a Club World Cup. 
 
He he also had great success at Real Madrid and was on winning side for two Spanish championships, two King’s Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League Cups, three Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups. 
 
At Juventus it was the same – two Championships and an Italian Super Cup, and with Portugal with the European Championship in 2016 and the Nations League during the 2018-2019 season.
 
On Sunday he was crowned Player of the Century 2001-2020.
 
At a star studded event on Sunday in Dubai, the Portuguese player was deemed to be the best player between 2001 and 2020.
 
“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Cristiano Ronaldo said. 
 
“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.”
 
“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation (COVID-19) is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much,” he said after receiving the trophy. 
Herat's Etihad scoops this year's Futsal Premier League title

2 days ago

December 26, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2020)

Etihad Futsal team has claimed the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) title for this season after beating Sadaqat FC 5-3 on Saturday.

The thrilling match was held in Kabul with dozens of spectators.

The Herat team saw Ehsan Rahmani score three goals and Mukhtar Jawaheri score two goals for Etihad FC.

Jawanan-e-Khurasan FC received honorable mention at the end of the league.

Etihad player Jawad Safari was selected as the best goalkeeper in the league and Sadaqat player Sayeed Mahdi Hashemi was selected as best goal scorer for this year’s league.

Best player of the league award went to Etihad’s Jawad Haidari.

The league, which was officially broadcast by Ariana TV Network, started on December 15.

Ten teams, three from Kabul, two from Herat, and one each from the five Futsal zones across the country participated.

Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL

3 days ago

December 25, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2020)

Sadaqat and Etihad Futsal Clubs will play in the final of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) after defeating their rivals on Friday. 

The first match of the semifinal between Herat’s Etihad and Kabul’s VIP teams took place on Friday morning and the second match between Sadaqat FC from Kabul and Peshawar FC from Herat held this afternoon.

In the thrilling matches, Etihad defeated VIP 2-1 while Sadaqat beat Peshawaran 4-3.

The two finalists, Sadaqat FC and Etihad FC, will play at around 11 am Saturday.

Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live the match.

 

Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium

1 week ago

December 20, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Twelve thousand square meters of land in the Alokhail area in Kabul has been set aside for the construction of a new cricket stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Sunday. 

The ACB said in a statement that the move was agreed to in a decree signed by President Ashraf Ghani. 

ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said: “I am happy to announce that Kabul will be home to a standard state-of-the-art international cricket stadium where the fans will be able to watch their favorite cricketers play. “

“I express my special thanks to Mr. President (Ashraf Ghani) who has always supported the development of cricket and encouraged our players. After initial formalities, the construction of the stadium will also commence and we will ensure it is done with the best quality,” he added.

The stadium, the construction of which will start soon, will meet international criteria and will include a five-star guesthouse, a standard swimming pool, indoor and outdoor academies, covered stands for spectators, a clinic, a mosque, car park, administrative block, and other such facilities, the statement read.

The stadium will have the capacity to accommodate 35,000 spectators, including designated family areas, the statement noted.

