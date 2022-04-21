Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

A Chinese company has expressed interest in processing and packaging pine nuts in Afghanistan before exporting to China, officials said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that Amin Zong Trading and Mining Company has been processing Afghan pine nuts in Pakistan, but is now interested in processing in Afghanistan.

ACCI officials said that this would help prevent the smuggling of pine nuts.

“We have talked with Chinese firms and they are interested to invest in the processing of pine nuts in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, deputy chairman of ACCI.

Chinese companies are already involved in the mining sector in Afghanistan. Mining operations, however, have been plagued by political instability and conflict.

Officials at the Chamber of Industries and Mines said that Chinese investments in Afghanistan would create jobs for thousands of people.

“We have talked with Chinese investors and they would invest in various fields in the country including the pine nuts. Such investments are needed in the country,” said Sher Baz Kaminzada, head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Economic experts also believe that such investments would help Afghanistan address the economic crisis.

“Considering the current conditions of Afghanistan, such investments are needed for economic development and it should be facilitated,” said Syed Rahman Imran, an economic expert.