Science & Technology
Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country’s longest crewed space mission to date.
The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China’s first space station.
While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took manual control in the Tianhe living quarters module for what state media called a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.
Following their launch in October, the astronauts – Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and a female crew member Wang Yaping – spent 183 days in space, completing the fifth of 11 missions needed to finish the space station by the end of the year.
Shenzhou-13 was the second of four planned crewed missions to complete construction of the space station, which began last April. Shenzhou-12 returned to Earth in September.
China’s next two missions will be Tianzhou-4, a cargo spacecraft, and the three-person Shenzhou-14 mission, Shao Limin, deputy technology manager of Manned Spaceship System was quoted by state media as saying.
Barred by the United States from participating in the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, the only one in the world other than the ISS.
China, which aims to become a space power by 2030, has successfully launched probes to explore Mars and became the first country to land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon.
Science & Technology
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia
Telecoms equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) is pulling out of the Russian market, its CEO told Reuters, going a step further than rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST), which said on Monday it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters hundreds of foreign companies are cutting ties with Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow.
While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided that quitting Russia was the only option.
“We just simply do not see any possibilities to continue in the country under the current circumstances,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.
He added Nokia would continue to support customers during its exit, and it was not possible to say at this stage how long the withdrawal would take.
Nokia is applying for the relevant licences to support customers in compliance with current sanctions, it said in a statement.
Both Nokia and Ericsson made a low single-digit percentage of sales in Russia, where Chinese companies such as Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE (000063.SZ) have a bigger share, read the report.
Nokia does not expect this decision to impact its 2022 outlook but said it would lead to a provision in the first quarter of about 100 million euros ($109 million).
Russia is also at loggerheads with Finland and Sweden, the home countries of Nokia and Ericsson respectively, over their interest in joining the NATO military alliance, Reuters reported.
Russia had also been pushing for companies to start building networks using only Russian equipment, seeking to persuade Nokia and Ericsson to set up factories in the country.
Lundmark said Nokia would not implement a plan announced in November to set up a joint venture with Russia’s YADRO to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations.
Nokia’s decision to leave Russia will affect about 2,000 workers, and some of them might be offered work in other parts of the world, Lundmark said.
Nokia has about 90,000 employees globally, Reuters reported.
“A lot would have to change before it will be possible to consider again doing business in the country,” Lundmark said.
Science & Technology
Microsoft ‘disrupts’ attempted hacks by Russian spies
U.S. tech giant Microsoft said on Thursday it had disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies to infiltrate Ukrainian, European Union, and American targets, Reuters reported.
In a blog post, the company said a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not provide further details on the targets.
Strontium is Microsoft’s moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 – a hacking squad linked to Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Microsoft used a U.S. court order to disable seven internet domains that a hacking group linked with Russian intelligence was using to try to infiltrate Ukrainian media organizations, reported CNN.
Ukraine has been buffeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
Science & Technology
U.S. FBI says it disrupted Russian hackers
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has wrested control of thousands of routers and firewall appliances away from Russian military hackers by hijacking the same infrastructure Moscow’s spies were using to communicate with the devices, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
An unsealed redacted affidavit described the unusual operation as a pre-emptive move to stop Russian hackers from mobilizing the compromised devices into a “botnet” – a network of hacked computers that can bombard other servers with rogue traffic.
“Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The targeted botnet was controlled through malware called Cyclops Blink, which U.S. and UK cyberdefense agencies had publicly attributed in late February to “Sandworm,” allegedly one of the Russian military intelligence service’s hacking teams that has repeatedly been accused of carrying out cyberattacks.
Cyclops Blink was designed to hijack devices made by WatchGuard Technologies Inc (WTCHG.UL) and ASUSTeK Computer Inc (2357.TW), according to research by private cybersecurity firms. It provides Russian services with access to those compromised systems, offering the ability to remotely exfiltrate or delete data or turn the devices against a third party.
Watchguard issued a statement confirming it worked with the U.S. Justice Department to disrupt the botnet but did not disclose the number of devices affected – saying only that they represented “less than 1 percent of WatchGuard appliances.”
AsusTek, better known as Asus, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
FBI Director Chris Wray told reporters the FBI, with court approval, secretly reached into thousands of routers and firewall appliances to delete the malware and reconfigure the devices.
“We removed malware from devices used by thousands of mostly small businesses for network security all over the world,” Wray said. “We shut the door the Russians had used to get into them.”
The affidavit noted that U.S. officials launched an awareness campaign “to inform owners of WatchGuard devices of the steps they should take to remediate infections or vulnerabilities” and yet less than half the devices had been fixed to expel the hackers.
The affidavit noted that the FBI had carried out its work in cooperation with WatchGuard.
The announcement came amid a flurry of new sanctions announced against Russian banks and elites, days after grim images emerged of the bodies of civilians shot at close range in the town of Bucha.
Russia says its “special military operation” is aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” Ukraine, and it has denied targeting civilians.
Afghanistan summons Pakistani ambassador over Khost, Kunar strikes
Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
UNDP paid salaries of 26,000 health workers in last 8 months
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops dead in war
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
-
Latest News5 days ago
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan’s Sharif takes oath as country’s prime minister
-
Business5 days ago
IEA calls for investors, says visas for foreigners will recommence
-
World5 days ago
Pakistan parliament elects Shahbaz Sharif as PM
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
-
Business3 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia