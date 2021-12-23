COVID-19
China’s Xian locks down its million residents as COVID-19 cases rise
The Chinese city of Xian has imposed tight curbs on outbound travel and commuting within the city, putting its 13 million residents in a lockdown as a new COVID-19 outbreak sees community cases tick higher.
The daily count of domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with confirmed symptoms in Xian has increased for six consecutive days since December 17, Reuters reported.
That brings the total number of local cases to more than 200 between 9 and 22 December, smaller than many outbreaks outside of China. No infection caused by the Omicron variant has been detected in Xian.
Consistent with Beijing’s stance that no flare-up can be allowed to spread, Xian has made it difficult for residents to leave.
Starting Thursday, only one person in each Xian household can go out for necessary shopping every two days, while other family members must stay home unless they have essential jobs.
All domestic flights to and from Xian previously scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled, according to data provided by Variflight. Outbound flights from Xian for Friday are still available, online travel booking apps show.
The city has run at least two rounds of mass testing.
A few other local regions, such as Sichuan province and Chongqing city, demanded people who had recently visited Xian to be quarantined for up to 14 days before they could travel freely.
There were no new deaths, leaving the national death toll at 4,636.
Mainland China had 100,644 confirmed cases as of December 22, including both local ones and those found among international travelers.
COVID-19
WHO experts recommend third dose of Novavax COVID vaccine for people with health issues
Novavax (NVAX.O) said on Tuesday the World Health Organization’s (WHO) panel of experts had recommended a third dose of its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for immunocompromised persons, Reuters reported.
The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations, including the use of the vaccine in persons with comorbidities, breastfeeding women, and those living with HIV.
According to Reuters after reviewing Novavax data the independent experts said the vaccine could be used in pregnant women if the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.
On Friday, the WHO issued an emergency use listing to Novavax’s vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, paving the way for its use in low- and middle-income countries where rollout has been much slower than in Europe.
Novavax said on Monday it had received the WHO’s emergency use listing for the company’s own version of the vaccine, which it will distribute in Europe and other markets, read the report.
The company also said on Tuesday it had begun administering its first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in a late-stage trial, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, Reuters reported.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.
“… with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain,” Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.
According to the report the variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.
“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.
“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.
Their comments echoed the finding of study by Imperial College London, which said last week the risk of reinfection was more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta.
WHO officials said however that other forms of immunity vaccinations may prevent infection and disease, Reuters reported.
While the antibody defences from some actions have been undermined, there has been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.
WHO expert Abdi Mahamud added: “Although we are seeing a reduction in the neutralisation antibodies, almost all preliminary analysis shows T-cell mediated immunity remains intact, that is what we really require.”
However, highlighting how little is known about how to handle the new variant that was only detected last month, Swaminathan also said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with Omicron.”
She gave no details as she referred to the treatments that mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Some drug makers have suggested the same.
ENDING THE PANDEMIC
In the short term, Tedros said that holiday festivities would in many places lead to “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths” and urged people to postpone gatherings, read the report.
“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” he said.
But the WHO team also offered some hope to a weary world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year that the pandemic, which already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end.
It pointed towards the development of second and third generation vaccines, and the further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.
“(We) hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, told the briefing.
“If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end.”
However Tedros also said China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019, must be forthcoming with data and information related to its origin to help the response going forward, read the report.
“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future,” Tedros said.a
COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 271.9 mln as Omicron variant rages on
The cumulative number of global COVID-19 cases had exceeded 271.9 million with the death toll exceeding 5.33 million as of Friday, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 271,963,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,331,019 deaths, Reuters reported.
As of December 15, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses had been administered across the world, according to the WHO.
The United States has remained the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with the world’s most cases and deaths.
The country’s case count rose to 50,676,170 Friday, with the death toll reaching 805,410, according to data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Data shows that the daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. averaged over 120,000 in the past week, with the daily death toll averaging a staggering figure of 1,286, up 8 percent compared with the previous week, Reuters reported.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team said on Friday the situation is likely to worsen due to the raging Omicron variant. Jeffrey Zients, the response team coordinator said that the unvaccinated are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for themselves, their families, and hospitals may soon be overwhelmed.
Besides, a large number of Americans are planning to travel during the approaching holiday, adding to the uncertainty of the situation.
Britain reported 93,045 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the daily record for the third consecutive day and bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,190,354, according to official figures released Friday.
Another 3,201 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 14,909, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News that Omicron is a “very serious threat” and that the country is seeing a “very serious wave coming through”.
France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 8,518,840, according to the French Public Health Agency.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 121,312 as of Friday.
According to statistics, the number of cases per 100,000 population in France is 515.4, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.
As of Friday, France had confirmed 310 Omicron cases.
Germany reported 50,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total cases to 6,721,375, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned Friday that Germany must assume it will be challenged by a massive fifth wave due to the Omicron variant.
Lauterbach said Germany is now at a “critical moment” in the fourth wave of the outbreak, and that the Omicron virus-related outbreak is expected to pose a huge challenge to German hospitals, intensive care units and society as a whole. Therefore, he believes that it is important to be prepared for the challenge and to conduct vaccination efforts as quickly and intensively as possible.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,733,194 on Saturday, as 7,145 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal Health Ministry’slatest data.
Besides, 289 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Friday morning took the total death toll to 477,158.
There are still 84,565 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a fall of 1,850 active cases during the past 24 hours.
A total of 34,171,471 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,706 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
Twenty five new cases of the Omicron variant were logged in India Friday, the highest daily new cases since the country reporting the first Omicron cases.
India has now reported 113 cases of the Omicron variant in 11 districts.
The Indian Health Ministry has stressed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols, including using face masks, maintaining social distance and getting vaccination.
