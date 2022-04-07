China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)

During a visit to Kabul, officials from a Chinese company said they are interested in investing in Afghanistan.

The head of the corporation (CNPCI), said Wednesday in a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, that the company wants to invest in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the company’s interest and said that now, with the provision of security, the grounds for domestic and foreign investments in Afghanistan has been prepared.

Hanafi has stated that the Islamic Emirate (IE)

is cooperating with foreign businessmen and investors in providing security and facilitating the investment process.

CNPCI is China’s state-owned oil and gas company, which is China’s largest energy company.

China, meanwhile, recently hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who attended the meeting asked international companies to invest in Afghanistan.