China’s COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows
China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country’s northeast.
A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,337 a day earlier, Reuters reported.
China’s case load is still tiny by global standards, but health experts said the rate of increase in daily cases over the next few weeks will be a crucial factor in determining whether its tough “dynamic clearance” approach – which aims to contain each outbreak – is still effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
A COVID-19 forecasting system run by Lanzhou University in China’s northwest predicted that the current round of infections would eventually be brought under control in early April after an accumulated total of around 35,000 cases.
The university said in its latest assessment published on Monday that while the current outbreak was the most serious on the mainland since Wuhan in 2020, China could bring it under control as long as stringent curbs remained in place, Reuters reported.
In the financial hub of Shanghai, authorities battling an outbreak across the city were cordoning off individual apartment buildings and testing all residents.
China’s aviation regulator said that 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai will be diverted to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to COVID.
Confirmed symptomatic infections in Shanghai stood at 21 on Monday, including 12 imported from overseas, with an additional 130 asymptomatic cases.
Nearly 90% of the mainland’s confirmed new symptomatic cases on Monday were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has banned its 24.1 million population from traveling in and out of the province and across different areas within the province without notifying local police.
Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
U.S. COVID-19 cases exceed 79.50 mln with death toll surpassing 967,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 79.50 million as of Saturday, with the death toll surpassing 967,000, according to the latest data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 79,508,508, and the death toll from the highly contagious disease reached 967,158 as of 21:20 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Saturday.
The country had administered 554,889,994 doses of coronavirus vaccines, the CSSE data showed.
Just 2 percent of the United States population, about 7 million people, lives in a county where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends universal indoor masking, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data on Thursday. Thus many regions and organizations are easing epidemic restrictions.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared that a pandemic was underway. Two years passed, the organization stressed that many countries are being too quick to declare it over and let down their guard.
Global Covid Deaths Top 6 Million as Omicron Wave Leaves Scars
More than six million people worldwide have died from Covid-19 two years after the novel pathogen started spreading globally, despite the distribution of vaccines that slashed fatality rates across the globe.
The latest one million recorded deaths came more slowly than the previous intervals. It took about 125 days to go from five million deaths to six million, compared to 117 days to hit the five-million mark and less than 90 days each to reach the three- and four-million ones, Bloomberg reported.
The pace has returned to what was seen during the first year of the pandemic, when the virus was still taking hold.
Covid continues to kill thousands of people every day. Billions more remain unvaccinated, either because they lack access to the shots or are unwilling to receive them, leaving them exposed to the infection and the world vulnerable to new variants.
The US alone accounted for 16% of the last million deaths — the highest share of any country. Brazil was 11% of the total, while India was responsible for 9%.
