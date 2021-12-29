China’s aid gets distributed to needy families in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2021)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) on Wednesday distributed aid, donated by China, to about 1,000 needy and internally displaced (IDPs) families in Kabul.

Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Acting Minister for the MoRR, stated that the aid packages – including rice, coats, and blankets – were distributed to vulnerable families.

“We gathered people, needy families, and orphans and distributed blankets, rice and coats to as many as around a thousand people,” Haqqani said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, stated that China will continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“This is part of our humanitarian assistance [campaign] to the people of Afghanistan. We will provide further aid to the Afghans as we know that the people of Afghanistan are facing severe economic difficulties,” he said.