China weighing occupation of Bagram Air Base

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2021)

China is currently conducting a feasibility study into sending workers, soldiers and other staff related to its foreign economic investment program, the Belt and Road Initiative, to Bagram airfield, USN reported Wednesday.

Citing a source briefed on the study by Chinese military officials, who spoke to US News on condition of anonymity, the consideration in Beijing is not for any pending movements, rather a potential deployment as long as two years from now.

However, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a denial of plans for a takeover of the military airfield, which is about an hour from Kabul.

Bagram air base was first established by the Soviets during their occupation in Afghanistan and was then used by the US.

“What I can tell everyone is that that is a piece of purely false information,” Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday morning.