Latest News
China warns companies to get permits before ‘blindly’ visiting Afghanistan for minerals
China’s embassy in Afghanistan warned its companies and citizens on Friday not to “blindly” visit the country to inspect mineral resources, after reports of foreigners being detained without exploration permits, Reuters reported.
According to the report Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has “extremely strict” standards for issuing permits for prospecting for minerals, the embassy said, adding that companies and individuals that do this without a permit risk being detained.
“Currently there have been many incidents of foreign citizens being detained without permits in various parts of Afghanistan,” it said in a statement on its website.
Afghanistan was estimated by a former mines minister in 2010 to have untapped mineral deposits worth between $1 trillion and $3 trillion, ranging from copper to gold and rare earths, but it is not clear how much those resources are worth today, read the report.
It also has large reserves of lithium, a key component used for the batteries of electric vehicles, but it still lacks much of the necessary infrastructure to mine it.
Western miners have said the recent change in government in Afghanistan would deter investment in the country. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over the country in August, leading to an abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid.
According to Reuters representatives of several Chinese companies visited Afghanistan last month on specially arranged visas to inspect potential lithium projects, the state-backed Global Times reported in November.
China is the world’s top consumer of minerals and has invested in projects in many of the world’s resource-rich countries, including Afghanistan.
Latest News
Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, TTP sources say
A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile failed to explode, Reuters quoting Pakistani Taliban sources said on Thursday.
One of the Pakistani Taliban officials said the drone fired a missile at a hujra, or guesthouse on the compound of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a senior leader of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan movement (TTP), read the report.
“It was around 3:30 when a drone suddenly appeared in the sky. We got worried and advised Maulvi Faqir to go to a safe place but he refused and argued it was not possible to hide in the daytime,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to the report around half an hour later, when Faqir Mohammad left his own house to visit the guesthouse, the missile struck.
“He was about 3 metres away from the hujra room when the drone fired a missile and hit the same room. Luckily the missile didn’t explode and he and other people around him remained safe,” he said.
Faqir Mohammad is a former deputy leader of the TTP who spent eight years in Afghanistan’s Bagram prison before being released by the Afghan Taliban [Islamic Emirate] following their shock overthrow of the Western-backed government in Kabul on Aug. 15.
The apparent attempt to kill him in a drone strike came after talks to agree a permanent ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistani government broke down last week after the militant movement refused to extend a 30-day truce.
According to Reuters the TTP, which has fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad, is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban [Islamic Emirate] but TTP fighters and senior leaders have long been known to shelter in the lawless eastern border regions of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Naseer Ahmad Faiq becomes Afghanistan’s envoy to UN, replacing Isaczai
Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced late Thursday night that Naseer Ahmad Faiq has taken over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, replacing Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai.
Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations wrote in an official tweet that Faiq is in charge of all activities of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
The Mission said in a statement that Faiq would work with all members of the organization and United Nations officials to address the dire humanitarian situation currently facing Afghanistan, including the fundamental rights of all citizens, including women’s rights, girls and ethnic minorities.
The statement noted that mobilizing and providing humanitarian assistance and the effective delivery of aid to Afghanistan’s vulnerable people, who are starving in the winter cold, are among the priorities that require immediate attention.
However, the statement did not provide details by which authority Faiq was appointed as Afghanistan’s new permanent representative to the United Nations.
Faiq took over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations a day later, when Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, resigned on Wednesday, according to US media reports.
Isaczai, however, has not yet officially commented on his resignation from Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
Foreign Policy website quotes three Afghan diplomats as saying that Isaczairesigned for a reason that’s been appointed to another UN post.
Isaczai was appointed to this position in July 2021 by former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
On December 6, the UN General Assembly decided that Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai would remain Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, a move criticized by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA], who called the decision “unfair.”
The new government, however, has appointed IEA’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
Latest News
EU head warns of sanctions with ‘massive cost’ if Russia invades Ukraine
The European Union is ready to impose sanctions with a “massive cost” for Russia if the Russian military invades Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, Reuters reported.
“Let there be no doubt. If Russia were to move against Ukraine, the Union will be in a position to take sanctions that could extract a massive cost. We have done our work in that respect,” von der Leyen told a news conference following a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer’s, study shows
Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, TTP sources say
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghani value against US$ discussed
Japan police investigate arson after 27 feared dead in clinic blaze – media
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghani value against US$ discussed
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Saar: Reasons why United States lost war in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering
-
World4 days ago
South Africa’s Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Formation of Islamic Emirate’s new police forces discussed
-
Business3 days ago
World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken calls Qatari Foreign Minister to discuss Afghan situation