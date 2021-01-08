Latest News
China ‘unaware’ of any Afghan deportation of Chinese on spying charges: report
China is unaware of the deportation of Chinese nationals from Afghanistan on spying charges said Hua Chunying a foreign ministry spokeswoman on Thursday to Reuters.
This comes as Ahmad Zia Saraj, chief of Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) told Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of Afghan parliament on Monday that he could confirm the arrest of people from a “Chinese network” but did not provide further details.
“I’m unaware of what you mentioned,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday when asked about the Hindustan Times report.
“But I want to tell you that China and Afghanistan’s relations have always been very friendly, and our cooperation is very friendly in every field and is proceeding normally.”
India’s Hindustan Times newspaper said at least 10 Chinese nationals linked to Beijing’s spy agency had been detained in December in Kabul and later pardoned and deported.
Three high-ranking sources in Afghanistan told Reuters that 13 Chinese nationals, working as construction workers, carpenters and even running a clinic and bakery, were deported.
The high-ranking Afghan sources, at senior posts in the government, told Reuters that documents and materials the arrested Chinese nationals possessed showed they were working with an “unknown” Pakistani man believed to be a go-between Taliban insurgents, fighting the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, and Islamabad.
A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected any connection.
“It is nothing but mere propaganda,” Mujahid told Reuters in a message.
Pakistan’s foreign office and the Afghan Presidential Palace did not respond to requests for comment.
Four policemen, including commander killed in Herat: officials
Four security force members, including Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district, were killed in clashes with Taliban in the district last night, confirmed provincial council member.
Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri, a member of Herat Provincial Council, said that heavy clashes were ongoing between Taliban and Afghan security forces members last night.
He said that Naqibullah Sultanzai and his three soldiers have been killed in the clashes and six other wounded.
According to the officials with the arrival of Afghan Air forces Taliban escaped from the battlefield.
Herat local officials also confirmed the death of Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district.
However, the Taliban has not commented on the attack so far.
Politicians hint at establishment of interim government
Politicians, including close allies of former president Hamid Karzai, say the establishment of an interim government in Afghanistan is a growing possibility.
This comes a day after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan officials and politicians.
President Ashraf Ghani reportedly refused to meet with Khalilzad on the grounds that the US wants an interim government to be formed – which Ghani is opposed to.
Sources from the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) stated that Khalilzad had come to Kabul to discuss the issue.
Close allies of former president Hamid Karzai also confirmed that an interim government is on the cards.
“One person is not important compared to the sacrifices made by the nation, the other establishments will be saved,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, head of Afghanistan Council for Peace and Salvation.
A member of Hizb-e-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, also said that a ceasefire and an interim government are likely to be discussed in this round of the peace talks in Doha, which officially resumed Wednesday after the teams took a three week break.
“Without an interim and transitional government the other topics are useless,” said Hafizullah Naqi, a leading member of the party.
Jamiat-e-Islami Party, led by Salahuddin Rabbani, also suggested an interim government would be formed.
“I never thought about an interim and transitional government, but now it is an option for us to think about and support,” said Atta Mohammad Noor, CEO of the party.
The Presidential Palace rejected the suggestions of the establishment of an interim government, while the Taliban said they had not suggested the idea.
RSF calls on Afghan govt to protect journalists
Reporters Without Borders on Thursday called for the Afghan government to make every effort to protect media workers in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the organization, RSF also said it was exploring all possible ways to help end the spiral of violence in the country.
This comes amid a string of assassinations of media workers in the country – the latest being on January 1 of Ghor radio journalist Bismillah Adel Imaq.
Imaq, the director of the Voice of Ghor radio station, was gunned down as he was returning home in Firoz Koh, the capital of Ghor, on the afternoon of 1 January. He become the first Afghan journalist to be assassinated in 2021 and the fifth media worker to be killed in the past two months.
Imaq had been the target of two prior assassination attempts, the latest in November, and had reported the threats against him to the authorities. After they took no steps to protect him, he filed complaints with journalists’ associations.
The other media victims of the past two months are Mohammad Aliyas Dayee of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Pashto-language service, murdered in Lashkargah on 12 November, Malalai Maiwand, a TV presenter and representative of the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ), and her driver Taher Khan, who were murdered in Jalalabad on 10 December, and Rahmatollah Nekzad, a reporter for international media, who was gunned down in Ghazni on 21 December.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the police say that eight individuals linked to the Taliban have been arrested as suspects in these four murders.
“The impunity and opaqueness surrounding the murders of journalists are a major scourge in Afghanistan, but a godsend for all those seeking to destroy press freedom in this country,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.
“It is vital that the Afghan authorities guarantee and reinforce the safety of media personnel. At the same time, RSF is exploring all possible international remedies for ending the spiral of violence,” he said.
