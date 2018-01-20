China to Provide Military Aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2018 7:34 pm)

China will provide further military aid to Afghanistan army to combat against terrorism, said the deputy of Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan.

“We like to provide the military aid and other assistance to Afghanistan. We want to play constructive role in fighting terrorism and security cooperation,” said the deputy of Chinese ambassador to Kabul.

China has been wary of publicly supporting the Afghan military against the Taliban, as it nurtures relations with the militant group in an effort to be seen as a neutral party in the conflict and help the peace process.

Deteriorating security and the emergence of Islamic State, however, have prompted China to take a more active role in Afghanistan.

Afghan former officials also emphasized on China’s great role in Afghanistan.

“The implementation of China’s projects in Afghanistan would face problems until the U.S. and terrorism exist in the country,” said Abdul Karim Khoram, chairman of ex-president’s office.

In the meantime, Afghanistan former ambassador to China, Sultan Ahmad Bahin also stressed on the effective role of China in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan can change to a cooperation center with the assistance of China,” Bahin added.

China is also part of a Quadrilateral Cooperation Group or QCG, which also includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States, working to bring about a peaceful end to the Afghan conflict. But the four-nation process has been unable to start peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The increased Chinese involvement in the conflict-torn Afghanistan, critics believe, stems from concerns that continued instability in its immediate neighborhood could fuel problems.