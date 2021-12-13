China to establish air corridor for Afghan products

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2021)

China’s envoy in Kabul said Monday that his country is ready to establish an air corridor for Afghan agricultural products as a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region and the world.

Speaking at an event to mark the hand over of a large consignment of humanitarian aid that arrived at Hairatan land port by rail on Sunday, Wang Yu added that China has pledged humanitarian assistance worth $40 million and that the delivery of this aid would be completed soon.

Aid sent to Afghanistan not only includes food, clothes and medical supplies but also blankets and shelter for displaced Afghans.

“We understand the problems of Afghanistan. We want to prepare a corridor for Afghanistan’s exports and [we] will continue to help Afghans to solve the poverty in Afghanistan,” added Wang.

Wang also said he handed over almost 120,000 blankets and coats for Afghans and that the “Chinese government and people send warmth from the warmest heart.”

Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, who took delivery of the aid on Monday, urged Beijing to continue extending help to Afghanistan.

“We hope that humanitarian foundations including China will continue their assistance to Afghans, and help Afghans in this hard situation,” said Arsala Kharoti, the deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.