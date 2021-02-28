COVID-19
China to donate 400,000 vaccines to Afghanistan
China has pledged to donate 400,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan, officials confirmed.
Acting Public Health Minister Wahid Majrooh met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Sunday.
“Chinese vaccines to numerous countries fulfill the Chinese commitment from President Xi Jinping about making the vaccine a global public good,” Wang Yu said.
Wang Yu stated that the Chinese vaccine has been approved for emergency use by more than 30 countries.
“These countries trust in the Chinese vaccine as its development is in strict compliance with international standards and relevant laws and regulations,” Wang Yu tweeted.
This comes after India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said at the time that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
The government officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week.
The Public Health Ministry (MoPH) said that 8,206 health workers have received doses of the Indian vaccine so far.
Health officials stated, so far, no recipient has shown any signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
COVID-19
Afghanistan marks one year of Coronavirus
One year ago today, February 24, the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Herat, after which the virus gradually spread to all provinces of Afghanistan.
Over the course of the year, nearly 2,500 people have died from the disease in Afghanistan, and over 55,000 positive cases have been recorded.
Coinciding with the one-year infection anniversary, Afghanistan’s vaccine program was officially launched in Herat, with health workers receiving the first shots.
In the past year, 9,222 people were infected with the virus in Herat, of which 431 died. Of these, 296 are men and 135 are women. Officials at the Herat Public Health Department said to date seven doctors in Herat alone have died from the virus.
Herat meanwhile was not only the first hotspot in the country – but it has also suffered a serious second wave, which led to a total lockdown of the city.
As a result, government has, in just three weeks, completed a 100-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.
New cases have meanwhile started to subside.
On Tuesday, the first vaccines – the Covishield vaccine supplied by India – were administered in Kabul at a ceremony attended by President Ashraf Ghani. The first recipients were health workers, security force members and journalists.
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
The vaccine is now being administered in three provinces – Kabul, Herat and Baghlan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Afghanistan officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday aimed at immunizing hundreds of thousands of people across the country.
Health workers, Afghan Security Forces members, and journalists were the first volunteers to get doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the campaign, President Ashraf Ghani stated: “Efforts are underway to provide Coronavirus vaccine to cover 40 percent of the population in the second round.”
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
Acting Health Minister Waheed Majroh stated: “The fair implementation of the Corona vaccine is the main responsibility of the Ministry of Public Health, and we call on the public, civil society, and the media to cooperate with the Ministry in terms of implementing this responsibility.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon called for global solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Outbreak of Coronavirus has had serious effects on the world. In addition to grave economic impacts, it left casualties; therefore, it is impossible to fight COVID-19 without global solidarity,” Tandon stated.
Afghanistan has officially registered 55,646 COVID-19 cases and 2,430 deaths
COVID-19
Guterres reiterates call for global ceasefire amid ongoing pandemic
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed his call for a global truce, so the world can focus on fighting the pandemic.
Guterres stated in a tweet late Sunday that a ceasefire would create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access across the world.
“I renew my call for a global ceasefire to ease suffering, create space for diplomacy and enable humanitarian access – including for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide,” he said.
“When people fight each other in the middle of a pandemic, the only winner is the virus,” he tweeted.
This comes as Coronavirus vaccination campaigns are underway across the globe.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers (G-7) on Friday pledged to immunize the developing countries against the virus by increasing funds to $7.5 billion from the G-7 to UN-backed Covid-19 efforts.
So far, over 111 million people have been infected by the virus across the world since the first case was detected in China last year.
According to Johns Hopkins University tally, as many as 2,468,785 people have died of the Covid-19 virus and 62,909,061 others have recovered.
China to donate 400,000 vaccines to Afghanistan
Interior ministry claims Taliban still enjoy close ties with al-Qaeda
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Khalilzad back on track with talks as he heads for region
Peace won’t be found in silence or fear, says AIHRC chair
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police
ACB confirms Test matches against Zimbabwe in March will go ahead
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Implementation of UN sanctions on Taliban discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Vaccination campaign in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Nangarhar situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon ‘mindful of looming deadlines’ around troop withdrawals
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban bans foreign fighters from joining their ranks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban violence increases by 10%: Officials
-
COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan marks one year of Coronavirus
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands of Afghans fleeing the country daily: Ministry
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Facebook bans Myanmar military with immediate effect
-
Latest News3 days ago
German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mission by 10 months