China to donate 400,000 vaccines to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2021)

China has pledged to donate 400,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan, officials confirmed.

Acting Public Health Minister Wahid Majrooh met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Sunday.

“Chinese vaccines to numerous countries fulfill the Chinese commitment from President Xi Jinping about making the vaccine a global public good,” Wang Yu said.

Wang Yu stated that the Chinese vaccine has been approved for emergency use by more than 30 countries.

“These countries trust in the Chinese vaccine as its development is in strict compliance with international standards and relevant laws and regulations,” Wang Yu tweeted.

This comes after India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan earlier this month.

The Public Health Ministry said at the time that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.

The government officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week.

The Public Health Ministry (MoPH) said that 8,206 health workers have received doses of the Indian vaccine so far.

Health officials stated, so far, no recipient has shown any signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.