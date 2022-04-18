China to complete space station construction in 2022 with six more missions

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)

China will complete the in-orbit construction of its space station this year with six more mission, said Hao Chun, director of China Manned Space Engineering Office, at a press briefing on Sunday.

China has on Saturday successfully completed the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after the return capsule of the spacecraft landed safely at the designated site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Hao said that the technology verification phase of the program has been completed with the touch-down by far, and the plan has been mapped out to wrap up the rest of the construction work.

“According to our plan, this year we will complete the construction of China’s space station with six missions. In May, we will launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft. In June, we will launch the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft. The crew will consist three astronauts and they will stay in orbit for six months,” said Hao.

“In July, the lab module Wentian will be launched. In October, the other lab module Mengtian will be launched. Then the three models will form a T-shaped format, completing the construction of the space station in orbit,” he said.

“Then we will launch the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft. The Shenzhou-15, also carrying three crew members on board, will switch with those of Shenzhou-14 and stay in orbit for another six months,” said Hao.